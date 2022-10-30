"Just end the series then": Fans disappointed as Henry Cavill announces departure from The Witcher after season 3

Henry Cavill has announced that he is leaving The Witcher franchise after season 3. Cavill has played the role since the show's inception and has received critical acclaim for his performances.

Actor Liam Hemsworth is all set to take over Cavill's role as Geralt of Rivia from season 4 onwards.

Ever since the announcement was made, fans on Twitter have been expressing their disappointment over the news. One seemingly angry user asked that the producers ''just end the series then.''

TolaGarf @tolagarf @witchernetflix @LiamHemsworth What a freaking turn off! Just end the series then. What happened to Henry Cavill's so-called burning desire to portray Geralt of Rivia? @witchernetflix @LiamHemsworth What a freaking turn off! Just end the series then. What happened to Henry Cavill's so-called burning desire to portray Geralt of Rivia?

Twitter disappointed as Henry Cavill announces exit from The Witcher after season 3

Henry Cavill recently announced that he is returning to play the iconic Superman in the DCEU. His announcement came after he was briefly seen in a mid-credits scene at the end of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam.

Following Cavill's exit from The Witcher, Liam Hemsworth will portray the role of Geralt of Rivia from season 4. Hemsworth has starred in a number of highly successful films and shows over the years, including The Hunger Games franchise, Most Dangerous Game, and Independence Day: Resurgence.

Read more: It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family, @LiamHemsworth Read more: netflix.com/tudum/articles… It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family, @LiamHemsworth!Read more: netflix.com/tudum/articles… https://t.co/xyIaRBbiRT

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Henry Cavill announcing his departure. Most of the fans seemed disappointed and angry. Some attributed Cavill's creative differences with the show's writers to his departure, whilst others speculated that he decided to leave the show after scheduling conflicts with Superman.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Alex Coulson Bamford @AlexBamford3 @witchernetflix I'm a bit baffled by this decision. I thought Henry was committed to the 7 year plan? Nothing against Liam. I'm sure he'll do a fantastic job but I'm baffled and confused by this @witchernetflix I'm a bit baffled by this decision. I thought Henry was committed to the 7 year plan? Nothing against Liam. I'm sure he'll do a fantastic job but I'm baffled and confused by this

𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐲 𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧🌻 @wolfshydrangea @AlexBamford3 @witchernetflix Guess his passion for the character, books and game got overshadowed by his greed when Warner Brothers offered the role of Superman back with probably a bigger number for his salary. @AlexBamford3 @witchernetflix Guess his passion for the character, books and game got overshadowed by his greed when Warner Brothers offered the role of Superman back with probably a bigger number for his salary.

BROWN SUGAR XOXO @Arun_1910 @witchernetflix @LiamHemsworth Damn. I take it this is cause he was never happy with the writing for the show and it didn't seem like it was going to be more book accurate. @witchernetflix @LiamHemsworth Damn. I take it this is cause he was never happy with the writing for the show and it didn't seem like it was going to be more book accurate.

Dibs @dibsonsmth @witchernetflix @LiamHemsworth I'd rather wait a couple years while he's doing Superman or cancel the show. 🤦‍♀️ @witchernetflix @LiamHemsworth I'd rather wait a couple years while he's doing Superman or cancel the show. 🤦‍♀️

Adam Blase Shepard @Soren0101 @witchernetflix @LiamHemsworth So the only person that fought & kept the show somewhat lore accurate and similar to books and games isn't going to be there anymore & the news that the writers of Netflix witcher actually hate the books and games, this show is going to be a next level dumpster fire after henry. @witchernetflix @LiamHemsworth So the only person that fought & kept the show somewhat lore accurate and similar to books and games isn't going to be there anymore & the news that the writers of Netflix witcher actually hate the books and games, this show is going to be a next level dumpster fire after henry.

André Valle @valle_andrewS @witchernetflix @LiamHemsworth Just cancel this disaster of a show. Henry was the only good thing about it. Dude carried the joke thing alone. @witchernetflix @LiamHemsworth Just cancel this disaster of a show. Henry was the only good thing about it. Dude carried the joke thing alone.

Nick Nolte @niggelferret @valle_andrewS @witchernetflix @LiamHemsworth He probably got so fed up with how much they changed he couldn't in good faith keep going. @valle_andrewS @witchernetflix @LiamHemsworth He probably got so fed up with how much they changed he couldn't in good faith keep going.

The third season of The Witcher is expected to premiere sometime in mid-2023. Meanwhile, a prequel titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, is expected to arrive on Netflix on December 25, 2022.

A quick look at the plot and cast

The show revolves around the character of Geralt of Rivia - a monster hunter with miraculous supernatural powers. The official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix, reads:

''Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.''

Over the years, the series has received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising its thematic ambitions, humor, and Henry Cavill's sensational performance. However, some have also criticized it for not living up to its source material. It continues to enjoy massive viewership on Netflix.

The show stars Henry Cavill in the lead role as Geralt of Rivia. Cavill has been phenomenal in the show and his performance is one of the series' strongest points. Starring alongside Cavill in crucial supporting roles are Anya Chalotra, Freya Allen, Joey Batey, and Eamon Farren, among many others.

The series is helmed by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, whose TV credits include The West Wing, Private Practice, The Defenders, and The Umbrella Academy, to name a few.

The third season of The Witcher is expected to hit Netflix in 2023.

