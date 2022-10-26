Superman fans have been craving to see Henry Cavill return as the red-caped superhero for a long time. Finally, their prayers have been answered. On October 25, 2022, Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, took to Twitter to post a video of Henry Cavill announcing his return as Superman, along with a first-look picture of the actor in his Superman suit.

Take a closer look at the Twitter post below:

~ #BlackAdam We fought for years to bring you back.They always said no.But to @DanyGarciaCo @hhgarcia41 & myself no” was not an option.We can’t build out our DCEU w/out the world’s greatest superhero.And fans will always come first. Welcome home.I’ll see you down the road. We fought for years to bring you back. They always said no.But to @DanyGarciaCo @hhgarcia41 & myself no” was not an option.We can’t build out our DCEU w/out the world’s greatest superhero.And fans will always come first. Welcome home.I’ll see you down the road.~ #BlackAdam https://t.co/5HLtxm7a6y

Here's what the actor said in the video:

"Hey everyone. I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this. Because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman. And the image you see on this post and what you saw on Black Adam is just a very small taste of things to come. So, there's a lot to be thankful for and I'll get to that in time. But I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support. Thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded"

Fans are extremely excited after watching the video. Twitter is buzzing as fans express joy and gratitude for Cavill's highly anticipated return as DC's Superman.

Man of Steven \S/ 🎃 @stebob1984 As a Superman fan I feel incredibly lucky that we have Henry Cavill as our cinematic custodian. Most actors would have given up on the role after WB’s shenanigans. But not this man. He’s now going to cement his legacy as the greatest Superman of all time #HenryCavillSuperman As a Superman fan I feel incredibly lucky that we have Henry Cavill as our cinematic custodian. Most actors would have given up on the role after WB’s shenanigans. But not this man. He’s now going to cement his legacy as the greatest Superman of all time #HenryCavillSuperman https://t.co/hoe3QuVBJX

Fans have taken Twitter by storm as Black Adam teases Henry Cavill's return as Superman

Take a look at some more fan tweets regarding Cavill's return as the beloved DC superhero here:

MaliqueArrowverse#1 Fan @MaliqueArrowve1 @TheRock @DanyGarciaCo lets goo lets get to building this universe @hhgarcia41 Thank you FINALLY someone is listening to the fans and getting superman back in the dceu we are grateful for all of your effortslets goo lets get to building this universe @TheRock @DanyGarciaCo @hhgarcia41 Thank you FINALLY someone is listening to the fans and getting superman back in the dceu we are grateful for all of your efforts 👏🎉lets goo lets get to building this universe

Actor Henry Cavill made an exciting cameo appearance in the brand new 2022 superhero movie Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson. Cavill appeared briefly in the post-credit scene. In this scene, the audience can see Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis, telling Black Adam that she also has other planets' connections.

After that, viewers can witness Henry Cavill swooping in wearing his fan-favorite Superman suit. The scene dramatically ends with Henry telling Black Adam,

"We should talk."

Before this scene, Henry was last seen wearing the Superman suit in 2017's Justice League.

Learn all about the actor Henry Cavill and his body of work

The 39-year-old British actor Henry Cavill made his acting debut with the role of Thomas Aprea in the 2001 movie Laguna.

Apart from playing the titular role of Clark Kent / Kal-El / Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, the actor is also well-known for his portrayal of the pivotal character Geralt of Rivia in the 2019's popular Netflix series, The Witcher and Sherlock Holmes in the 2020 movie Enola Holmes.

Over the years, Cavill has also been a part of several other notable movies, including The Count of Monte Cristo, I Capture the Castle, Tristan & Isolde, Red Riding Hood, The Cold Light of Day, Blood Creek, Hellraiser: Hellworld, Immortals, The Man from UNCLE, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Night Hunter, Stardust, and a few others.

The actor has also been a part of a few other noteworthy TV series, such as The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, Midsomer Murders, Goodbye, Mr. Chips, and The Tudors.

Cavill is also set to appear in the upcoming highly intriguing movie Enola Holmes 2. Don't forget to watch Enola Holmes 2, arriving on November 4, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

