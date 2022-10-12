"No one can beat the Man of Steel": Fans thrilled as Dwayne Johnson teases Superman vs Black Adam fight

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is set to play the role of Teth-Adam/Black Adam in the upcoming, highly anticipated spin-off of Shazam!, tilted, Black Adam. The superhero movie is based on the DC Comics character of the same name.

In a recent interview with Jake Hamilton for Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson can be seen teasing the highly awaited fight between Superman and Black Adam. The interview was released on YouTube on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Ever since the interview was released by Jake's Takes, fans of DC Comics have been buzzing with anticipation and excitement. They're hoping to see an epic battle between the two DC characters in the near future.

Fans took to Twitter to express their thrill regarding the highly demanded fight between Black Adam and Superman after Johnson teased it in the interview. One fan claimed, "No one can beat The Man of Steel," as they shared that they were Team Superman.

موزيحان🇲🇾 @Mozehan in cinemas 20 October . Team #Superman No one can beat The Man of Steel #BlackAdam ! 🖤 Cannot wait to watch #BlackAdam MYin cinemas 20 October Team #Superman No one can beat The Man of Steel #BlackAdam! 🖤 Cannot wait to watch #BlackAdamMY ⚡in cinemas 20 October 🎬.

Fans took to Twitter to show their excitement for the much-awaited Superman vs Black Adam fight as Dwayne Johnson teased it

Take a look at some of the tweets, expressing the hype for the fight, here. While some fans said that it would be "poetic" to team up Superman and Shazam during a fight with Black Adam, others simply expressed their excitement about the fight.

kothuboy21 @kothuboy21 JJ @ NYCC @WildeePatrol Everyone freaking out acting like Shazam wouldn’t be in a hypothetical Black Adam v Superman movie…think for a second…just for a moment… Everyone freaking out acting like Shazam wouldn’t be in a hypothetical Black Adam v Superman movie…think for a second…just for a moment… After all, the faceless Superman cameo happened in Shazam 1 and I'm sure The Rock knows about how we all felt about that. Would be poetic to have Superman also team-up with Shazam when fighting Black Adam. twitter.com/WildeePatrol/s… After all, the faceless Superman cameo happened in Shazam 1 and I'm sure The Rock knows about how we all felt about that. Would be poetic to have Superman also team-up with Shazam when fighting Black Adam. twitter.com/WildeePatrol/s…

Cloud @FanJuuzou

read more: Black Adam Will Fight Superman In The DCEU, Confirms The Rockread more: shorturl.at/dwXZ4 Black Adam Will Fight Superman In The DCEU, Confirms The Rock 😮read more: shorturl.at/dwXZ4 https://t.co/yPy5MgosQt

Frackoff Felgercarb @FrackoffF Dwayne Johnson ‘Absolutely’ Plans to Make a Black Adam vs. Superman Movie: ‘That Is the Whole Point of This, Man’ yahoo.com/entertainment/… Dwayne Johnson ‘Absolutely’ Plans to Make a Black Adam vs. Superman Movie: ‘That Is the Whole Point of This, Man’ yahoo.com/entertainment/…

It is quite evident that fans are hopeful and are eagerly waiting to see who will have the upper hand in the Superman vs Black Adam fight.

What is the release date of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam?

The 11th installment of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), Black Adam, will be released in theaters in the U.S. on Friday, October 21, 2022. The movie is set to make its arrival in theaters in several other countries, a day earlier, on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Additionally, the movie had its world premiere on October 3, 2022, in Mexico City.

Adam Sztykiel, Sohrab Noshirvani and Rory Haines are the writers of the superhero movie, while the renowned Spanish-American director Jaume Collet-Serra has directed it.

While Lawrence Sher is the cinematographer, Lorne Balfe has given music to the superhero movie. Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, along with Dwayne Johnson are the producers for the movie. The movie, Black Adam, is 124 minutes long.

The official trailer for the movie was released on September 9, 2022 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The official synopsis for the movie reads:

"In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone."

Who are the cast members of the movie?

Apart from Dwayne Johnson, the film's cast list includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Sarah Shahi as Isis. It also features Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, Bodhi Sabongui as Amon, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, among several others.

Don't forget to watch Black Adam, arriving in U.S. theaters on October 21, 2022 and in theaters in a number of other countries on October 20, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes