Black Adam vs Superman: Who would win in a fight?

Amidst the hype around the release of Black Adam, there have been wild rumors alluding to the fact that Henry Cavill is set to return as Superman in the DCEU in Dwayne Johnson's upcoming film. With many excited to see the Man of Steel return, some are equally intrigued to witness him face off against the Man in Black as well.

Black Adam vs Superman is undoubtedly a highly anticipated fight, and fans are keen to see these two superpowered beings duke it out on the screen. Being very similar in power levels, the two have had the opportunity to fight each other many times in comic books and animated productions and have frequently been considered a popular match. So, with rumors of Henry Cavill returning in the upcoming DC film, let’s take a look at who would win between the two.

Who would win a fight, Black Adam or Superman?

Black Adam

A slave in the fictional country of Kahndaq, Teth-Adam was given powers beyond his imagination by the wizard Shazam after Aman, his nephew, made a plea to save his uncle. This is how he went on to become the Man in Black and the ruler of Kahndaq after disagreements with his nephew led Adam to kill him.

However, it looks like the film might change the specific origin of the character as they will be swapping his nephew for his son, which will transform Adam into more of an anti-hero than a villain.

One of the most powerful beings in the DC universe, Black Adam is Shazam's arch nemesis and shares the same skillset as him since their powers were granted to them by the same person. Bestowed with super strength and the ability to fly, Teth-Adam can use lightning attacks against his enemy as he can shoot projectiles from his hand. Owing to the fact that Black Adam has an invulnerable body, a lot of strength is needed to incapacitate him.

Superman

Hailing as a refugee from Krypton when the planet ended up exploding, Kal-El crash-landed on Earth and was found by the Kents. They adopted him and raised him as their own and named him Clark Kent. After growing up, Clark took the mantle of Superman and became Earth's hope as he fought his enemies and saved the planet.

Powered by the yellow Sun, Clark possesses powers that make him one of the strongest beings in the DC Universe. Being a beacon of hope, he has the power of flight, invulnerability, heat vision, frost breath, and more, and is faster than a speeding bullet as his one punch can cause shockwaves.

Who would win between the two?

It's clear that Superman takes the cake here considering the yellow sun just fuels his power. With both not having many weaknesses, it'll be a fight that is just up to the strength of the two behemoths, unless Black Adam can get his hands on some Kryptonite and shoot it at Superman. The chances of that happening, however, are quite less.

With Black Adam releasing this October, many are hoping to see Henry Cavill return as Superman as it's been a while since the actor last appeared on screen. Eager fans are hoping that Superman makes his return to the big screen again.

