Which comic could DCEU's Man of Steel 2 be based on? Possible Henry Cavill's Superman movie announcement at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC)

After a long hiatus, Superman is back in the news. It's Comic-Con season, and DC is presenting in San Diego after four years. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zachary Levi take center stage in the coveted Hall H for Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of Gods. While DC has mentioned explicitly that only these two movies will be discussed on the panel, fans are still hoping to be surprised.

The charming Henry Cavill has appeared on the radar of eagle-eyed DC fans. The Man of Steel actor was last seen boarding a flight from London and rumor has it that the actor is headed to California. News website Deadline has reported that Henry Cavil is set to give a surprise appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con.

DC fans excited as Superman likely returning to the big screen

Matt Ramos @therealsupes HENRY CAVILL WILL REPORTEDLY TALK MORE ABOUT SUPERMAN AT COMIC CON! HENRY CAVILL WILL REPORTEDLY TALK MORE ABOUT SUPERMAN AT COMIC CON! https://t.co/3pEetja1bx

Superman is the poster boy of not just superhero movies but of the entire comic book medium. After Christopher Reeve's perfect depiction of Man of Steel in the first four Superman films, it was difficult for any actor to fill his shoes. With actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joe Manganiello, Christian Bale, and even Nicholas Cage auditioning for the role, the cape was handed over to Henry Cavill.

After Cavill's phenomenal performance in Man of Steel, fans asked for more from Clark Kent. However, the last two entries Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League failed to captivate the audience. Rumors of Warner Bros. wanting to recast Man of Steel started to spread like wildfire. It's been a while since Cavill donned the cape, with many suggesting the actor has moved on from the role.

However, post the Warner Bros. merger with Discovery Inc., the company has shown new interest in Cavill and is looking to revitalize Henry Cavill's Big Blue Boy Scout. If the dream of Man of Steel 2 was to come true, the following are a few story arcs that would be an apt fit for a future DCEU movie.

Whatever happened to the Man of Tomorrow?

Andrew Farago, SDCC #1634 @andrewfarago



chuffed.org/fundraiser/202… I'm on a George Pérez kick right now, so today's read is Superman: Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?, written by Alan Moore, penciled by Curt Swan, chapter one inked by George, chapter two inked by Kurt Schaffenberger. I'm on a George Pérez kick right now, so today's read is Superman: Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?, written by Alan Moore, penciled by Curt Swan, chapter one inked by George, chapter two inked by Kurt Schaffenberger. chuffed.org/fundraiser/202… https://t.co/udtUvYnQjZ

Written by legendary writer Allan Moore, this farewell to the Silver Age comics could be the perfect adaptation for DCEU. The comic begins with Lois Lane's interview on the 10th anniversary of Clark Kent's disappearance, where Lois describes the feats of her dead husband. The story deals with his rogues one last time without giving up on his morals.

The story would be perfect if set post-Superman's death in Dawn of Justice, with Lois explaining what the Big Blue Boy Scout stood for with flashbacks of Man of Steel saving the world and fighting villains with his morals intact.

What's so funny about truth, justice, and the American way?

Austyn Commissions are OPEN @austyngraham today I want to post something different and that is me talking about my love for 1 superman comic that came out in 2001, Action Comics #775 what's so funny about Truth Justice and the American way? today I want to post something different and that is me talking about my love for 1 superman comic that came out in 2001, Action Comics #775 what's so funny about Truth Justice and the American way? https://t.co/B4BH5exBkC

Another tale about Clark Kent's ethics and morals was written by Joe Kelly, Doug Mahnke, and Lee Bermejo. The comic book showcases Superman's principles falling flat on a generation who want quick justice. While the new group The Elite looked down on the Man of Steel for being lenient to criminals, Superman stands strong with his principles. The rather action-friendly series delves into philosophical and political dilemmas.

For Tomorrow

Man of Steel returned to Earth after an interstellar mission only to find millions of people around the world have mysteriously disappeared. For Tomorrow deals with a guilt-stricken Clark searching for the vanished people.

The interstellar mission could easily be replaced with Superman's death in the DCEU continuity. While the main perpetrator behind the vanishing was General Zod, the makers could change it to Lex Luthor or even Legion of Doom as they were heavily teased in Justice League.

For Tomorrow is an awesome story, Henry Cavill himself has stated that:

“I can say, one of my favorite books is Superman: For Tomorrow. That one I think … could certainly draw some inspiration from that. I think it would make a really good movie.”

Henry Cavill is rumored to appear in San Diego Comic-Con Hall H on Saturday, sharing the stage with Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far