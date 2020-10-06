Twitter is convinced that Jeff Bezos is Lex Luthor after a clip of him trying out robotic arms goes viral

Twitter is convinced that Jeff Bezos is Lex Luthor in the 21st Century.

What do the richest man in the world and DC's supervillain have in common? They're both billionaires, bald and proficient geniuses when it comes to technology. These traits were highlighted recently when an old clip of Jeff Bezos trying out a pair of robotic hands at the re: MARS conference in Las Vegas last year, recently went viral on Twitter:

Nothing against @JeffBezos but this is the stuff of evil genius villians 🙃 pic.twitter.com/07y7bHPyTK — hardmaru (@hardmaru) October 5, 2020

In the clip which at the time of writing this article, has so far received 962 retweets and 4.6 likes, Jeff Bezos can be spotted trying out an extremely advanced piece of technology akin to a supervillain, replete with evil laughter.

Soon as the clip began to gain traction online, several from the online community responded with the name Lex Luthor, as they went on to state that Jeff Bezos bares an uncanny resemblance to the famous DC supervillain and common foe of Superman.

Jeff Bezos x Lex Luthor

Image Credits: cdn.geekwire.com

Jeff Bezos is one of the most well-known personalities on the planet and apart from heading Amazon and dominating the e-commerce industry, he has also ventured into the domains of AI and space flight.

Due to his intellect, features and popularity as a business magnate, he has often been compared to the CEO of LexCorp in the DC Comics Universe, Lex Luthor. Known to be a criminal mastermind who creates his own advanced warsuit to take on Superman, Twitter was quick to spot an uncanny resemblance with Jeff Bezos.

For all the skeptics out there, take a look at another side by side comparison below:

Jeff Bezos (L) and Lex Luthor (R)

Check out some of the reactions alone as Twitter users were quick to chant 'Lex Luthor' in response to Jeff Bezos's recent viral clip:

Lex Luthor — versatran01 (@versatran01) October 5, 2020

Lol his laugh sounds super evil. It's terrifying — Josh Miller (@JoshMiller656) October 5, 2020

this is lex luthor (or norman osborn depending on your universe of choice) — merve (@mervenoyann) October 5, 2020

Not that far from Lex Luthor anymore.... pic.twitter.com/yhv7uVs1O5 — Robin KIPS (@robin_kips) October 5, 2020

Dude is perfect for Lex Luthor! — Rut 🦢 (@rut133) October 5, 2020

Jeff Bezos is beginning to resemble Lex Luthor more and more everyday — Rajat (@rajatsahay719) October 5, 2020

Straight lex luthor vibes pic.twitter.com/OsMPnN7WuJ — Michael Feldstein (@msfeldstein) October 5, 2020

Petiom to make Jeff Bezos the new Lex Luther in the DCEU. — Maz3 (@TheMaz95) October 5, 2020

Is Jeff Bezos Lex Luther? — 🎃Legato was not the Imposter🎃 (@LegatoSkyheart) October 5, 2020

Muahahahaha — Bert Chan (@BertChakovsky) October 5, 2020

If the Lex Luthor comparisons were not enough, some even stated that Jeff Bezos could also be Spider-Man's mentor turned nemesis, Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus from the Marvel Universe:

Dr. Octopus is real then 😂 pic.twitter.com/wweBVUw79O — Mohamed Salem (@Muhammedsalemm) October 5, 2020

this is literally how doc ock started in spiderman ps4 — 2112Spookstin (@2112_austin) October 5, 2020

The next time he makes a withdrawal at his bank. pic.twitter.com/eCZWwUyKvM — Prime (@ThePrimaryGamer) October 5, 2020

With the recent comparisons on Twitter, it certainly looks like Jeff Bezos would make a solid case to give stiff competition to the DCEU's Lex Luthor, Jesse Eisenberg.