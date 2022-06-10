Dwayne Johnson hints at Black Adam skin coming soon to Fortnite

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Loopers were introduced to The Foundation for the very first time. This enigmatic figure was the leader of The Seven and hellbent on making the Imagined Order pay for their crimes. Although he went missing for a few months at the start of the next season, he sprung to life towards the end of Chapter 2.

Even at this point, his identity was unknown and fans were itching to find out who exactly played this hero in Fortnite. Finally, during the live event for Chapter 2 Season 8, it was revealed that The Foundation was none other than Dwayne Johnson.

Nicktana 🐦 #YXLPROJECT @YouLoveNicktana The guy from Fortnite is gonna be in Black Adam!!!! The guy from Fortnite is gonna be in Black Adam!!!! https://t.co/rACSbxUuEf

While he did hint at the possibility, no one expected the character to be modeled after the actor himself. Most fans thought that he was only lending his voice to the game. Fast forward to Chapter 3 Season 3 and he is once more dropping hints on social media - this time it's to do with his newest avatar, Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson hints at another collaboration with Fortnite

A few hours ago, Fortnite's Twitter community was left dazed as leakers revealed that a Black Adam collaboration was coming to the game. However, for reasons unknown, most of them retracted their statements and deleted the tweets.

It is currently unclear if this has anything to do with Epic Games asking them to remove the tweet or if the information itself was wrong. Either way, there is a video wherein Dyawn Johnson alludes to his partnership with Epic Games while talking about the movie. Here is what he had to say:

"You know me as The Foundation, and I got to tell you guys - thank you so much for the crazy response of me becoming The Foundation but it's also been such a pleasure working with Epic Games. We cannot wait to show you what we have in store for the future. Speaking of the future - in the future, you will also know me as Black Adam."

While the wording suggests that a brand new collaboration is coming to Fortnite featuring Dyawn Johnson as Black Adam, that may not be the case. Since the actor does not explicitly state the same, it should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, given that he is the first actor to be fully integrated as a character in-game, the possibility of Black Adam cosmetics cannot be ruled out.

When can fans expect the Black Adam collaboration?

Major collaboration skins in Fortnite are usually released in-game before the series or movie airs. If Black Adam cosmetics are coming, there is a good chance that they may be added to the Battle Pass. While this sounds rather odd, there is some justification in the statement.

Happy Power @HappyPower I didn't see anywhere that the Rock announced a Fortnite collaboration with Black Adam, but he did say "You will also know me as black adam" while talking about Fortnite, so I guess we can assume it's coming to Fortnite as well. I didn't see anywhere that the Rock announced a Fortnite collaboration with Black Adam, but he did say "You will also know me as black adam" while talking about Fortnite, so I guess we can assume it's coming to Fortnite as well.

For instance, Doctor Strange was featured in the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 2. It went live on March 20, whereas Multiverse of Madness was only released in theaters on May 6. Since Black Adam is releasing on October 21, 2022, he may get added to the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, just like Doctor Strange was.

However, as stated, this should all be taken with a pinch of salt. Until the leakers and Dwayne Johnson do not explicitly state anything about a collaboration, there is no point in jumping to conclusions. For the time being, players will have to be content with playing as The Foundation.

