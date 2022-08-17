Why did Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks split? Couple reportedly part ways after 3 years of dating

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have reportedly parted ways after three years of being in a relationship. As per unconfirmed claims made by a source to news outlet In Touch, the 32-year-old star and 26-year-old model ended their relationship "a couple of months ago," owing to Hemsworth's decision to prioritize his work. This has reportedly left Brooks "heartbroken."

The source further added,

“He didn’t want to be tied down and work has picked up since the pandemic ended.”

Liam's relationship with Brooks began shortly after the Hunger Games star ended things with Miley Cyrus after dating for more than a decade and being married for two years.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks relationship timeline explored

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks started dating in December 2019 after the duo were photographed at lunch with the 32-year-old star's parents, Craig Hemsworth and Leonie Hemsworth.

At the time, a source disclosed to In Touch that Liam Hemsworth's parents were already impressed by Brooks.

“Craig and Leonie adore Gabriella. [They] think she’s a much better fit for their son than Miley.”

A separate source revealed the reason as to why the senior Hemsworths liked Gabriella Brooks:

“Not only is Gabriella drop-dead gorgeous and a successful model, she’s fun, intelligent and sweet-natured. You can tell she isn’t after Liam for his fame and fortune and adores him for all the right reasons.”

Post that, the duo were spotted several times in public locations and even took private vacations.

In May 2020, Liam Hemsworth revealed that he and his partner, Gabriella Brooks, had been quarantining together when the novel coronavirus hit the world. While talking to People Magazine, The Last Song actor revealed that he had been residing on Australia's Philip Island when the pandemic hit:

"It's just a very mellow area where I grew up. It's quiet and it's a beautiful spot. I'm able to see the ocean from my house."

The actor added that he and Brooks used to play board games when they were not in the ocean, and the activities were nostalgic for the actor:

"I used to play with my grandma when I was a kid. She loved Scrabble. It made me nostalgic and brought back memories."

A few months later, in November 2020, Hemsworth made their relationship Instagram official when he posted a family picture with Brooks present in it. In June 2021, the duo made their official red carpet debut at a children's mental health charity dinner. At the time, US Weekly reported that Liam Hemsworth was ready to get married after his divorce from Miley Cyrus.

They noted that:

"Liam looks up to his brothers and would love to one day also have that long-lasting marriage with a partner. He’s ready to be a husband — he just wants to be super confident in his relationship with Gabriella before he gets down on one knee!"

The same year, Gabriella Brooks revealed that the duo had moved back to Los Angeles from Australia after the coronavirus protols were lifted, while also offering a sneak peek of her relationship while talking to Stellar Magazine.

"My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me. And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself. I completely understand [the interest]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me … But he's great. [The Hemsworths] are great. They are the most beautiful people and I'm very lucky to know them."

As of now, the duo have not confirmed the claims made by the insider to In Touch.

