Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ relationship timeline explored

Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks has finally debuted on his Instagram. The actor recently shared a snap with his beau from the 2021 Australian Gold Dinner.

The pair attended the event alongside Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky.

It has been nearly two years since Liam Hemsworth started seeing Gabriella Brooks. However, the duo has mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye.

They started dating following Liam’s split with ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

A source close to Hemsworth previously revealed to US Weekly that Liam and Gabriella are serious about their relationship. It was also mentioned that the pair is likely to consider putting a ring on their relationship soon:

“Liam and Gabriella have been getting serious. They’re not ones to make it known to the public, but their friends and family sure are in the know about how close they are and how an engagement can be right around the corner.”

Last year, Gabriella Brooks was present with Liam Hemsworth at his older brother Luke Hemsworth’s 40th birthday party. She also made an appearance on Chris’s Instagram as the family celebrated the occasion together.

A timeline of Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ relationship

The two sparked dating rumors for the first time in 2019 after getting photographed together in Byron Bay. Liam was reportedly introducing his new girlfriend to his parents during a Christmas holiday lunch.

At the time, the 31-year-old was focusing on moving on from his short marriage with Miley Cyrus. The following January, the couple was photographed again enjoying a beach holiday in Australia. In February 2020, the two were spotted at The Ivy restaurant in LA.

Over the next few months, several reports suggested that Gabriella Brooks was also warming up to Liam Hemsworth’s family.

The lovebirds were again photographed grabbing a meal at an Australian restaurant in August 2020. In a fresh update to US Weekly, a source confirmed around September that the pair are deeply involved in the relationship.

“They’re both secure in their relationship, and Gabriella isn’t worried that Liam has any lingering feelings for Miley and isn’t intimidated by their relationship. Liam and Gabriella are really close and feel comfortable with one another. They connect over important topics and share the same values about family and life.”

The couple was also likely to be quarantined together in Australia as Liam Hemsworth took a break from his filming schedule during the pandemic.

Rumors of the pair staying together turned stronger after Gabriella Brooks posted a sunkissed photo on a terrace.

Fans speculated the venue to be the backyard of Liam’s newly purchased Byron Bay mansion.

In February 2020, Page Six captured the duo out on a beach together. They appeared close as they hung out at the beach along with Liam’s dogs.

The usually low-key couple had a rare social media interaction this April. Liam Hemsworth posted a selfie captioned “Haircut?” to which Gabriella replied, “Rapunzel.”

Last month, the pair was also together with friends and family to celebrate Gabriella Brook’s birthday.

The internet reacts to Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks

Liam’s romance whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus has made it to the headlines numerous times. The former couple was known for their on-and-off relationship.

The exes separated for the first time in 2013, briefly after their 2012 engagement. They later reconciled in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018. However, the couple filed for divorce less than a year after their marriage.

Getting back to the present, Liam Hemsworth’s fans quickly flocked to his comments after “The Last Song” star posted with his girlfriend for the first time yesterday.

Meanwhile, fans also drew similarities between Gabriella and Miley. Some have even said that the Australian model looked like Liam Hemsworth’s “Hunger Games” co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

Liam’s fans also took to Twitter to share the news of the couple’s official appearance together.

#new @liamhemsworth with @gabriella_brooks, @chrishemsworth @elsapatakyconfidential, Lucia Barroso and Lauren Phillips at the Gold Dinner 2021, at Sydney Airport on Thursday night on June 10,2021 #liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/fPpKSwzQgy — liam Hemsworth news (@liamhemsnewss) June 11, 2021

Finally — Sweat Fitness (@_SweatFitness) June 11, 2021

New. @LiamHemsworth and Gabriella Brooks at the Gold Dinner 2021, charity event at Sydney Airport on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/nCddu9KuK1 — Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemswsource) June 11, 2021

Ooh, Liam Hemsworth has a girl 👀 — Shaniqua 🧚🏿‍♀️ (@121shan) June 12, 2021

After nearly ten years of a rollercoaster relationship with Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth has received a second chance at love with Gabriella Brooks. It is indeed heartwarming to see the couple going strong.

