Chris Hemsworth irks social media after pictures of him attending a party maskless surface 

With fame, comes a lot of responsibility and hate. Chris Hemsworth, well known for his role as Thor, found that out recently.
Fans recently began bashing him on social media for attending a party in which no masks were worn and social distancing norms were ignored.
He was seen attending an 80's themed costume party with his wife Elsa Pataky, alongside other star actors such as Matt Damon and Idris Elba, who are all well known and respected in Hollywood.
On Instagram, Chris Hemsworth uploaded pictures of the 80's style costume party, which provoked severe backlash on social media. Fans began flooding Twitter with posts stating that it was unfair how Chris Hemsworth and others were allowed to party simply because they were famous.
Here are a few of those Tweets:
Many Twitter users pointed out how the Australian government couldn't bring back thousands of stranded Aussies due to Covid-19 restrictions, but could allow celebrities to enter the country for a party.
Ironically, Idris Elba had even tested positive for the virus in March of 2020.
Why are Australians not outraged with Chris Hemsworth attending a party?
While British and American fans spoke out against Chris Hemsworth and the party, Aussies were quick to shut them down with facts. According to many Australians who defended him, Australia has been dealing with the pandemic much better than most other countries.
Here's what a few Tweets said:
Australian fans quickly dismissed any misinformation or slander directed at Chris Hemsworth. Despite not being Covid-19 free, Australia has shown a strong resolve fighting the virus and keeping the pandemic in check.
According to recent data, there have been less than 15 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per day in Australia for the past month. Comparing that figure to America and the United Kingdom, where there have been 50,000 and 5,000 cases respectively each day, it's easy to understand why a party would irk netizens and send them into a frenzy.
Furthermore, according to data, there have been no locally-acquired cases recorded in Sydney for at least a week.