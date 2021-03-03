Chris Hemsworth irks social media after pictures of him attending a party maskless surface 

With fame, comes a lot of responsibility and hate. Chris Hemsworth, well known for his role as Thor, found that out recently.

Fans recently began bashing him on social media for attending a party in which no masks were worn and social distancing norms were ignored.

He was seen attending an 80's themed costume party with his wife Elsa Pataky, alongside other star actors such as Matt Damon and Idris Elba, who are all well known and respected in Hollywood.

On Instagram, Chris Hemsworth uploaded pictures of the 80's style costume party, which provoked severe backlash on social media. Fans began flooding Twitter with posts stating that it was unfair how Chris Hemsworth and others were allowed to party simply because they were famous.

Here are a few of those Tweets:

So apparently everyone at Chris Hemsworth’s bday party got travel exceptions approved while people who have everything in Australia and dying to return back to their belongings are being ignored.#LetUsBackToAus @ScottMorrisonMP @ausgov @JulianHillMP @AlexHawkeMP @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/74RSJoGjoL — shudarshan (@shudarshan1994) March 1, 2021

People don't work 24/7 and are entitled to have a little fun. Leave them alone! — Jaynie Adams (@JaynieAdams) March 1, 2021

Wow. They are partying while 000's are stranded overseas and unable to come. Thanks AusGov. @removethecaps#strandedAussieshttps://t.co/JOvbceGahU — Kunal Langer (@langerkunal) March 2, 2021

As much as I like these guys in the movies I will not be watching them anymore. How can they party on whilst families & loved ones remain separated? #SelfishCelebrity https://t.co/QIg4aE4jbW — WannaSeeMyLovedOnes 🇦🇺❤🇱🇰 (@Niim14216163) March 1, 2021

Many Twitter users pointed out how the Australian government couldn't bring back thousands of stranded Aussies due to Covid-19 restrictions, but could allow celebrities to enter the country for a party.

Ironically, Idris Elba had even tested positive for the virus in March of 2020.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Why are Australians not outraged with Chris Hemsworth attending a party?

While British and American fans spoke out against Chris Hemsworth and the party, Aussies were quick to shut them down with facts. According to many Australians who defended him, Australia has been dealing with the pandemic much better than most other countries.

Here's what a few Tweets said:

Seeing Chris Hemsworth attend a party in Aus. because Covid is under control there 🙃 — cinestrology 📽 💫 (@cinestrology) February 28, 2021

chris hemsworth posted pics on his insta of him and his friends at a party and everyone in the comments is so pressed and saying “its a pandemic 😡” babes he lives in australia we’re allowed to have parties lmao — ILONA ⚡️ (@ilhoena) February 28, 2021

Sometimes I forget that while Aus is more or less back to normal, the rest of the world are still struggling big time with the virus.



Chris Hemsworth's 80s party sparks fierce backlash from US and UK fans https://t.co/5X5611D5wt — Rachel (@rachelnattwood) March 2, 2021

not Chris’ fault you can’t visit family. I am lucky enough to be able to travel to visit my family regularly & we also party. I feel for you & your situation but not everyone is in that situation. For a lot of us Aussies it’s business as usual. Be thankful we aren’t like USA — L McD (@Storm10Luna0) March 1, 2021

To be clear, there are different exemptions for different industries. They made their own private travel arrangements not at the expense of other people returning home. I feel for people trapped overseas but oversimplifying the issue because you're angry doesn't help anyone. — 💩 Up Knit Creek (@TheNightFlower) March 2, 2021

not people trying to cancel chris hemsworth as if he’s not australian and can live a normal life because they nipped covid in the bud. as an american that’s so embarrassing i’m sorry chris😭LET HIM HAVE HIS 80s themed party — shay•II• wandavision and agents of shield spoilers (@extraseaycee) February 28, 2021

Australian fans quickly dismissed any misinformation or slander directed at Chris Hemsworth. Despite not being Covid-19 free, Australia has shown a strong resolve fighting the virus and keeping the pandemic in check.

According to recent data, there have been less than 15 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per day in Australia for the past month. Comparing that figure to America and the United Kingdom, where there have been 50,000 and 5,000 cases respectively each day, it's easy to understand why a party would irk netizens and send them into a frenzy.

Furthermore, according to data, there have been no locally-acquired cases recorded in Sydney for at least a week.

