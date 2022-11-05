5 most exciting action-adventure video games set for a 2023 release date

Action-adventure video games have been the crown jewels in the annals of gaming since the inception of the industry. These games allow fans to live out their wildest fantasies and indulge in glorious combat while simultaneously enjoying a gripping narrative that leaves a lasting impression. Offering hours of entertainment, these video games provide the most immersive experience.

2022 was a fantastic year for gaming fans around the globe with major releases across various genres. Fortunately, video game enthusiasts have even more to look forward to in the upcoming year, with an exciting lineup of games scheduled for release in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These highly anticipated action-adventure video games are set to be released in 2023

1) Marvel's Spiderman 2

Superhero-themed video games have often been underwhelming, but after their depiction of the web-slinging vigilante in 2018, Insomniac Games defied the odds. Marvel's Spider-Man (2018) is one of the most exciting PlayStation 4 exclusives, and with its sequel set for release in 2023, the developers are eager to impress on the new-gen PlayStation 5 console as well.

Spider-Man 2 was announced for the PS5 in 2021, with a teaser trailer revealing some footage at the PlayStation Showcase event. While not much is known about the game presently, the trailer teases the inclusion of Venom, Spider-Man's nemesis, and one of the most iconic Marvel antagonists. With the success of the first game and the exciting reveal trailer, hype is higher than ever for this action-adventure video game.

2) Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga

Although the exact release date for Senua's Saga is still unknown, it is highly likely that it will be released across various platforms in 2023. It is the sequel to the 2017 surprise hit action-adventure video game, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. Although there's very little information about the title's premise or core gameplay mechanics, the trailer looks amazing and visually stunning.

Developed and published by Ninja Theory, the first game took the gaming world by storm with its immersive plotline, comprehensive characters, incredible visuals, and polished combat mechanics. Like its predecessor, Senua's Saga appears to be based in a fantasy-themed interpretation of Norse mythology, and is one of the most hyped releases of the coming year.

3) Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the most critically and commercially successful action-adventure video games of all time, so it comes as no surprise that its much-anticipated sequel is included in this list. The Zelda video games are undoubtedly among the most valuable assets in Nintendo's arsenal, and the legendary publisher is set to conquer the gaming world once again.

While details regarding the game are still sparse, leading to its devoted community speculating about the premise of the story, Nintendo has revealed that it will be released on May 12, 2023. Fans of the series, as well as gamers in general, will be eager to lace up their boots as Link once again and jump into another memorable adventure.

4) Hogwarts Legacy

Harry Potter is one of the most recognizable names in all of fiction, and the franchise is all set for its latest foray into the world of action-adventure video games. Although the Harry Potter video games were fairly popular on older consoles such as the PlayStation 2, with the computational capabilities of new-gen consoles, fans of the series can finally experience the vibrant world of Hogwarts at its very best.

The title was rumored and teased for years before being officially announced. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, the game was announced in 2020 and will be released on February 10, 2023. The action-adventure video game does not include any of the characters from the film franchise and is reportedly set in the 1800s.

5) Horizon: Call of the Mountain

After the astounding success of Horizon: Zero Dawn, its sequel titled Horizon: Forbidden West had a lot of expectations riding on it. It was amongst the most anticipated video games of 2022, and certainly lived up to the hype by offering an even more expansive world. With the franchise now solidifying its position as a mainstay in the world of action-adventure video games, it is all set for another entry.

Interestingly, Horizon: Call of the Mountain is not what many would consider a traditional sequel, as it is a VR title that features a different protagonist in the very same world. Despite being more of a spinoff, the game looks absolutely incredible and has the hype of the PSVR 2 boosting its popularity as well, making it one of the most exciting action-adventure video games set for release in 2023.

