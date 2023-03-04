Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Zhang Rang

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, much like Team Ninja's previous Soulslike action role-playing games, i.e., Nioh, Nioh 2 and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, features a host of unique and challenging boss fights. From mythical beasts to humanoid warriors, the enemy and boss variety in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is astounding, and easily one of the best aspects of the game.

While boss fights can be quite challenging, which is something that naturally comes with the Soulslike territory, taking them down after hours of trial and error feels extremely satisfying and equally as rewarding. Amongst the many main story bosses that you will face in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is Zhang Rang, a sorcerer who has the ability to create clones of himself and use elemental spells to overwhelm you.

Given that he has a rather small health pool and can be staggered quite easily, this boss isn't particularly tough, but the real challenge comes from the fact that you don't get to fight the boss one on one. Instead, you have to contend with his numerous clones before you can even get the chance to deal damage to Zhang Rang. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat Zhang Rang in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

How to easily defeat Zhang Rang in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Zhang Rang appears as the final boss of the main story chapter, Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch. Being a sorcerer, this boss has access to multiple elemental spells, most of which are area-of-effect (AOE) spells that deal damage over a wide radius. What makes the fight against Zhang Rang even more challenging are the clones that are also capable of using elemental spells, which can easily catch you off guard.

However, there are a few ways that you can tackle this boss fight to make it somewhat manageable. Given Zhang Rang's biggest strength is his ability to spawn clones, the best way to approach this boss is with companions. You can summon up to two companions for assistance during boss fights. Alternatively, you can simply summon your friends for help if you're playing Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty online.

The best NPC summons to use against Zhang Rang are Cao Cao and Hong Jing, both of whom are capable of using elemental spells and have plenty of HP to absorb a good deal of damage. Additionally, you should ensure that you have a high enough morale rank (at least 24), which will give you and your companions ample defense to withstand the elemental attacks of Zhang Rang.

The best way to deal with this boss is to target the clones first instead of the boss himself, as clearing the arena will allow you to focus on the boss without the risk of getting blindsided by a clone's attack. The clones go down quite easily with just one light attack and martial arts combo. Interestingly, you must ensure that you leave one clone alive, since defeating all of the clones will make Zhang Rang summon a fresh batch, making the fight needlessly longer and more challenging.

As for weapons, you cannot go wrong with any weapon choice, since your attacks will mostly include martial arts and Wizardry spell combos. Make sure to use a weapon with fast attacks combined with armor that keeps your agility at "B" or lower. Once you defeat the clones (leaving one of them alive), you can shift all of your focus on Zhang Rang, who isn't very difficult to defeat by himself.

You can easily defeat Zhang Rang by spamming light attack combos and finishing with either a spirit attack or weapon martial arts, which easily depletes his spirit gauge, leaving him open to a highly damaging spirit attack. This is how you can easily defeat Zhang Rang in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

