Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Blindfolded Boy

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's souls-like action role-playing game, boasts amazing boss fights. Like Team Ninja's previous souls-like RPGs, Nioh, Nioh 2, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the bosses in this game are as spectacular as they are challenging. They require players to have proper knowledge of the combat system to stand a chance at victory.

It is no surprise that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's true final boss, "Blindfolded Boy," is one of the most engaging and challenging bosses you will encounter throughout your journey. Although the Blindfolded Boy isn't the game's main antagonist, he is the final boss encounter and part of the true ending, i.e., the epilogue of the base story.

Being a humanoid, the Blindfolded Boy has some really quick attacks that you must be aware of. Apart from being fast, the boss can also use elemental wizardry attacks and a host of Martial Arts akin to your own weapon skills.

Being the final boss encounter of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the Blindfolded Boy can be quite intimidating. However, with proper use of the game's combat skills and wizardry spells, you can easily defeat him.

Tips to defeat the Blindfolded Boy in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The boss fight against the Blindfolded Boy is similar to that of Kajin Koshi and Otakemaru (final bosses from the base campaign of Nioh 2). However, there are quite a few differences that make this battle unique.

The Blindfolded Boy is capable of using every elemental wizardry skill, which makes him even more intimidating. However, unlike many bosses who are weak to specific elements, he is equally as weak to all five elements.

The Blindfolded Boy is easily one of, if not the most difficult, humanoid boss encounters in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. This is partly due to his ability to use elemental skills alongside his very fast melee attacks. The boss is even more agile and fast than Lu Bu, who is a close second when it comes to being one of the hardest humanoid bosses in the game.

The Blindfolded Boy has a multitude of attacks, including fast sword slash attacks as well as elemental attacks, such as summoning poison pools, lighting bolts, ice shards, and giant fireballs. All his attacks deal massive damage to both your health and spirit gauge. It is recommended that you collect all Dragon Vein Crystals and Essences to increase your healing pots and their efficiency.

Although deflecting his attacks is the quickest way to deal with the Blindfolded Boy, parrying against his fast attacks can be quite tricky. Another easy way to deplete the boss' spirit gauge is to use elemental projectiles (wizardry spells), which you can use to chip away at his health bar and spirit gauge.

You can also bring in your companions to split the Blindfolded Boy's aggression, which should give you ample time to heal and enchant your weapons.

However, your best bet at securing victory against the Blindfolded Boy in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is to deflect each of his attacks, especially the critical blows.

The easiest critical blows you can deflect for massive spirit damage are the one where the boss summons a giant fireball and the other where he does multiple sword strikes in quick succession. Deflecting successive critical blows will allow you to deal a fatal blow to the boss, depleting a massive chunk of his health.

