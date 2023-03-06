Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty sword guide - Martial Arts, movesets, best build, and more

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has various categories of weapons, which include different types of swords that can easily take down the toughest foes. They are easy to wield and can spam multiple attacks in a short period of time with decently high damage. However, swords can only be used on one enemy at a time, meaning it's useless when the gamer is surrounded.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was one of the most awaited games of 2023, and it was finally released earlier this week in March. However, the title has mostly received negative ratings due to its various flaws and optimization issues, such as crashes and offering low framerates.

The game is another addition to the Soulslike genre, so naturally, the weapon being used plays a big role in how a battle ends. With that in mind, this article will offer the best Martial Arts, movesets, and a great build for swords.

The sword is a powerful melee weapon in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Martial Arts

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has various types of Martial Arts that greatly enhance a weapon's efficiency and can change the course of a fight. Furthermore, each of them is distinctive.

Martial Arts are abilities that can enhance the attack statistics of a specific melee weapon. Each item that can be used in hand-to-hand combat has been allocated eight different types of Martial Arts.

Two of them can be equipped with every melee weapon. But certain items that can be used in combat come equipped with a special Martial Art that is generally more powerful, and those weapons can be equipped with only one more of that item.

The 8 unique martial arts of swords in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are as follows:

Earth Shaper- Slash your sword to the front and create a shock wave.

Slash your sword to the front and create a shock wave. Ill Wind- Jump in the air and execute a slice attack.

Jump in the air and execute a slice attack. Meteoric Strike- Attack the enemy with a rapid attack.

Attack the enemy with a rapid attack. Moon Break- Execute a heavy slash attack and create a shock wave which can cause area damage.

Execute a heavy slash attack and create a shock wave which can cause area damage. Gouging Star- Spin the weapon to cause damage or guard from the attacks from the front.

Spin the weapon to cause damage or guard from the attacks from the front. Drifting Cloud- Swift the sword to the front and jump backward.

Swift the sword to the front and jump backward. Swift Lightning- Charge and perform a powerful thrust attack.

Charge and perform a powerful thrust attack. Meteor Shower- Attack and spam with continuous thrusts.

Movesets

Weapons come with movesets that can be used to perform various combinations of attacks to inflict a high amount of damage in a short span of time. The moves one can use in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with a sword are mentioned below:

Quick Attack - Swing your sword while moving forward.

- Swing your sword while moving forward. Spirit Attack - Perform the spirit attack.

- Perform the spirit attack. Quick Attack To Spirit Attack - Swing your blade toward the front followed by the spirit attack.

- Swing your blade toward the front followed by the spirit attack. Jump Attack - Perform the attack while jumping.

- Perform the attack while jumping. Jumping Spirit Attack - Perform the spirit while on air.

- Perform the spirit while on air. Dash Attack - Dash towards the front and attack.

- Dash towards the front and attack. Deflect Attack - Block opponent's attack and immediately hit them when vulnerable.

- Block opponent's attack and immediately hit them when vulnerable. Dodge Attack - Jump backward and perform a forward slash.

Best build

Previously, it was mentioned that a sword can be equipped with two different Martial Arts to enhance its power. Although every martial art has a different ability, each one of them is equally strong.

The best build would involve equipping the Moon Break and Gouging Star Martial Arts. The former can greatly make a difference during battle by taking down multiple enemies at once, whereas the latter can defend against most frontal attacks and can slash down nearby foes.

However, it is recommended that players experiment with different Martial Arts to find the best build that is best suited to their playstyle in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

