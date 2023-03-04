Soft caps are present in all RPG video games with a level-up system, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is no different. It helps players gradually improve their stats during the early game and later get balanced during the mid-late game by a massive decrease in stats when leveling up.

Soft caps may seem unfair in a Soulslike video game where enemies are much stronger, but it helps keep proceedings challenging by halting players from getting overpowered.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was one of the most anticipated games by the creators of Nioh because of its challenging environment and ancient Chinese settings. The title was finally released earlier today, which is on March 3, 2023.

This article will describe the soft caps for every stat in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a different soft cap for every stat

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has five different virtues, namely Wood Virtue, Fire Virtue, Earth Virtue, Metal Virtue, and Water Virtue. The common perk between every virtue is that it will increase health when leveled up.

Perks and soft caps

1) Wood Virtue

Wood virtue increases health by 10 HP per level up and increases spirit defense to reduce the amount of damage to the spirit gauge. It also massively increases the spell duration and focuses on buffing the character's power to provide damage during combat.

The soft cap for Wood Virtue is 40, and after reaching that level, the improvement in spirit defense and health points is minimal.

2) Fire Virtue

Fire Virtue increases the spirit gain rate, resulting in a faster build-up of the spirit gauge. It also decreases the cost of martial arts skills and focuses mainly on wizardry spells.

Fire Virtue is a high-risk, high-reward skill tree that provides buffs with a cost. This tree may include perks such as increasing the damage given to enemies, but with the cost of decreased damage resistance.

There are three different soft caps for this skill tree, which are level 15, 30, and 46, respectively. The consumption rate of wizardry spells does not decrease much after reaching level 15.

3) Earth Virtue

Earth Virtue rewards players upon deflection of attacks and increases their carrying capacity. It is mainly focused on defending and resisting highly damaging attacks from enemies. Leveling up these stats will allow you to wear tougher armor to help you survive.

The soft cap level of the Earth Virtue tree is 30. Before reaching level 30, the attack power increases up to three points per level, but after that, the attack power increases up to two points per level.

4) Metal Virtue

Metal Virtue helps in the sustainability of the spirit and helps to reduce the decay of the spirit bar when idle for some time. It further helps reduce the consumption of wizardry spells and weaken enemies' abilities.

Metal Virtue has a soft cap of level 10. Up to this level, spirit sustainability stands at eight points per level. After that, it drops to three points until level 22 and further drops after that.

5) Water Virtue

Water Virtue buffs every stat of the character, such as increasing the number of critical attacks and stealth. It also decreases the amount of spirit consumed while deflecting.

There is no initial soft cap for this skill tree, and it depends on the number of wizardry spells you wish to unlock.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available on PC (through Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

