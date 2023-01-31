5 things to expect from Sony PS5 Pro

The Sony PlayStation 5 Pro will be the latest addition to the PlayStation family and is set to take gaming to the next level. It promises to offer an immersive gaming experience with its cutting-edge technology and improved hardware.

Sony has a history of releasing mid-cycle refreshes for its PlayStation line with each new major console launch. This was evident with the launch of the PlayStation 3 Slim in 2009, three years after the initial release of the PS3. Similarly, the PS4 Pro was released three years after the launch of the PS4 in 2016.

Based on this pattern, we can anticipate the launch of the PS5 Pro in 2023 or early 2024. With its launch just around the corner, here are five things to expect from the Sony PS5 Pro.

PS5 Pro anticipated to be more powerful version of standard PS5

Enhanced graphics and storage

The PS5 Pro has a powerful GPU that can deliver stunning graphics and seamless transitions. Its high-resolution graphics and improved frame rate will enhance the gaming experience and make it more realistic.

The improved CPU is expected to offer faster and more efficient storage than the original PS5. This results in quicker game loading time and smoother gameplay. It's also possible that the storage capacity will increase, possibly to 1TB, from the current 825GB.

Improved performance

The PS5 Pro is expected to feature a powerful processor that enables faster load time and improved performance. Games will run smoothly and more efficiently, allowing players to enjoy a seamless gaming experience.

It will be equipped with a more powerful CPU, which offers faster and smoother performance and advanced features such as high-fps 4K and 8K gaming.

If Sony follows the trend, it will likely feature a CPU from the AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 series based on a 5nm fabrication process, and support DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 storage, leading to a significant improvement in CPU performance.

Better audio and exclusive games

The PS5 Pro is expected to come with 3D audio technology to allow players to experience in-game sounds differently.

It will have an exclusive library of games, including some of the biggest game franchises. Players should be able to enjoy new games unavailable on other consoles.

DualSense controller

PlayStation DualSense Controller (Image via Amazon)

The DualSense Controller is the latest addition to the PlayStation family and promises to revolutionize gaming. It has haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and an integrated microphone.

Design

The design of the PS5 Pro is expected to look similar to the original PS5, with a sleek, futuristic look with a white and black color scheme. It may be larger due to its upgraded performance, but some rumors suggest it could be slightly smaller.

However, no significant changes in design are expected other than a possible difference in size and weight.

The upgraded console will be a game-changer in the gaming industry. Its improved hardware, cutting-edge technology, and exclusive games will further enhance one's overall gaming experience.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes