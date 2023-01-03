PlayStation 5 “Cannot communicate using SSL” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users seem to be facing a fair bit of trouble with bugs and errors with EA Game titles. Recently, many have been running into performance issues with Madden 23, Fifa 23, NHL 23, and other titles from the publishers.

One of the most notorious bugs seems to be the “Cannot communicate using SSL” error, which usually occurs when your console cannot connect to the EA servers. Either the EA servers themselves are down, or your network connection is the one that is causing the error on your console.

This bug is difficult to deal with because it does not have a permanent solution. However, there are a few workarounds that can help with the issue in the game.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the steps you can take to deal with the “Cannot communicate using SSL” error on the PlayStation 5.

Fixing the “Cannot communicate using SSL” error on your PlayStation 5

As mentioned, the “Cannot communicate using SSL” error on your PS5 usually occurs with EA titles when the game servers are down.

However, if the servers are up and you cannot see any downtime notification on the official website, here are a few things you can try to deal with the issue on your PlayStation 5.

The first thing you will be required to do is log into your EA account using your PSN credentials and then link your PS account to your Origin account. This will be one of the first things you will be required to do to fix the problem.

If the accounts were linked, you can unlink and re-link them to try and fix the issue. You will then be required to navigate the Connections section, which you can locate under Account Settings. Here, you must check if you could link your PSN to the EA and Origen accounts.

From thereon, you will then need to sign in, which will now prompt a window stating the terms and conditions for the EA Sports service on your PlayStation 5. You will be required to accept all the terms and conditions here.

Launch the EA game creating the issue and check if the above steps help you bypass the "Cannot communicate using SSL” error on your console.

If the fixes don't work, you must make your way to the EA Support page and submit a ticket.

Perhaps the best way to solve the problem will be to contact the developers and allow their support team to help you with the issues surrounding their games on your PlayStation 5.

