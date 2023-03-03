All weapon categories in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

A weapon is the most important factor in a Soulslike franchise as it becomes the deciding factor of how difficult the fight is going to get, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a title that has plenty of weapons. It is already known that Souls-like titles require players to grind to get their favorite weapon to a certain level along with different components to stand a chance against the bosses.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was one of the most anticipated titles this year and it was finally released earlier today, March 3, 2023. It was developed by the creators of Nioh, Koei Tecmo Games, and promises the latest title to be similar in difficulty.

This article will cover every weapon category available in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a variety of melee and ranged weapons

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty contains a huge arsenal of weapons, and although it is not close to a number similar to titles such as Dark Souls and Elden Ring, players will not run out of weapons to use.

The game contains varieties for every type of player to best suit their playing style, whether it is a melee for close-quarter combat or a ranged weapon for far-off combat.

The categories of weapons in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are as follows:

Melee weapons (Martial Arts)

1) Halberd

Bronze Halberd

Cavalry Halberd

Sky Piercing Halberd (Prancing Dragon)

2) Dual Halberds

Dual Marquis Halberds

Dual Rooster-Crowing Halberds

Dual Halberds of Lady Hao

Tiger Fang Dual Halberds (Thorn Cleave)

Dual Reaper Halberds (Crescent Gale)

3) Poleaxe

Bronze Poleaxe

Guard Poleaxe

Vermilion Bird Greataxe (Hidden Undercurrents)

4) Spear

Cavalry Javelin

Heavy Cavalry Javelin

Spear of the Hegemon-King

Unparalleled Spear (Whistling Vortex)

5) Slashing Spear

Bronze Spear

Iron Spetum

Spear of King Fuchai

Invictus Serpent Spear (Python Turnover)

Iron Poled Snake Spear (Parting Grass)

6) Glaive

Polearm Podao

Curve-Headed Glaive (Mongrel's Rampart)

Triumphant Conquest (Feasting Ursine)

Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive (Soaring Phoenix)

7) Hammer

Great Wooden Hammer

Wolf Fang Club

Master Smith Hammer

Great Club of Polaris (Boulder Glide)

Quake Griffin Hammer (Mountain Buster)

8) Sword

Bronze Sword

Iron Sword

Jade-Guarded Sword

Saint's Virtue (Cosmic Syzygy)

Ritual Sword of Chaos (Sword of Chaos)

Sword of Yu The Great (Starlight Blade)

Halo (Sun Piercer)

Heaven's Reliance (Dawning Sky)

9) Dual Swords

Bronze Dual Swords

Chivalrous Swordsman Dual Swords

Gan Jiang and Moye

Pair Swords of Aspiration (Endless Flowering)

10) Staff

Bronze Polearm Mace

Five-Colored Cudgel

White Wooden Cudgel

Golden Staff of King Yufu

Night Owl Cane (Nightbird Spin)

Soaring Ursine Mace (Panther's Grit)

Jade-Green Staff (Fanning Peacock)

11) Straight Sabre

Ring Pommel Sabre

Dire Tiger (Lightspeed Gust)

Sirius (Violet Sandstorm)

12) Curved Sabre

Podao

Qiang Scimitar

Guding Blade (Thunderous Impact)

Drought Demon Blade (Shimmering Sun)

13) Dual Sabres

Mounted Bandit Scimitars

Hundred-Forged Sabres

Hook Blades of King Helu (Falling Leaf)

Ranged weapons

1) Bow

Bamboo Bow

Feathered Cavalry Bow

Tiger Hunting Bow

Flying General's Bow

2) Crossbow

Bamboo Crossbow

Yellow-Shouldered Crossbow

3) Repeating Crossbow

Bamboo Repeating Crossbow

Colonel Repeating Crossbow

These are the weapons that will assist you during your immersive journey in the land of chaos and destruction.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is currently available for purchase and can be played on PC (via Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Poll : 0 votes