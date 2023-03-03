All weapon categories in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

A weapon is the most important factor in a Soulslike franchise as it becomes the deciding factor of how difficult the fight is going to get, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a title that has plenty of weapons. It is already known that Souls-like titles require players to grind to get their favorite weapon to a certain level along with different components to stand a chance against the bosses.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was one of the most anticipated titles this year and it was finally released earlier today, March 3, 2023. It was developed by the creators of Nioh, Koei Tecmo Games, and promises the latest title to be similar in difficulty.
This article will cover every weapon category available in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a variety of melee and ranged weapons
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty contains a huge arsenal of weapons, and although it is not close to a number similar to titles such as Dark Souls and Elden Ring, players will not run out of weapons to use.
The game contains varieties for every type of player to best suit their playing style, whether it is a melee for close-quarter combat or a ranged weapon for far-off combat.
The categories of weapons in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are as follows:
Melee weapons (Martial Arts)
1) Halberd
- Bronze Halberd
- Cavalry Halberd
- Sky Piercing Halberd (Prancing Dragon)
2) Dual Halberds
- Dual Marquis Halberds
- Dual Rooster-Crowing Halberds
- Dual Halberds of Lady Hao
- Tiger Fang Dual Halberds (Thorn Cleave)
- Dual Reaper Halberds (Crescent Gale)
3) Poleaxe
- Bronze Poleaxe
- Guard Poleaxe
- Vermilion Bird Greataxe (Hidden Undercurrents)
4) Spear
- Cavalry Javelin
- Heavy Cavalry Javelin
- Spear of the Hegemon-King
- Unparalleled Spear (Whistling Vortex)
5) Slashing Spear
- Bronze Spear
- Iron Spetum
- Spear of King Fuchai
- Invictus Serpent Spear (Python Turnover)
- Iron Poled Snake Spear (Parting Grass)
6) Glaive
- Polearm Podao
- Curve-Headed Glaive (Mongrel's Rampart)
- Triumphant Conquest (Feasting Ursine)
- Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive (Soaring Phoenix)
7) Hammer
- Great Wooden Hammer
- Wolf Fang Club
- Master Smith Hammer
- Great Club of Polaris (Boulder Glide)
- Quake Griffin Hammer (Mountain Buster)
8) Sword
- Bronze Sword
- Iron Sword
- Jade-Guarded Sword
- Saint's Virtue (Cosmic Syzygy)
- Ritual Sword of Chaos (Sword of Chaos)
- Sword of Yu The Great (Starlight Blade)
- Halo (Sun Piercer)
- Heaven's Reliance (Dawning Sky)
9) Dual Swords
- Bronze Dual Swords
- Chivalrous Swordsman Dual Swords
- Gan Jiang and Moye
- Pair Swords of Aspiration (Endless Flowering)
10) Staff
- Bronze Polearm Mace
- Five-Colored Cudgel
- White Wooden Cudgel
- Golden Staff of King Yufu
- Night Owl Cane (Nightbird Spin)
- Soaring Ursine Mace (Panther's Grit)
- Jade-Green Staff (Fanning Peacock)
11) Straight Sabre
- Ring Pommel Sabre
- Dire Tiger (Lightspeed Gust)
- Sirius (Violet Sandstorm)
12) Curved Sabre
- Podao
- Qiang Scimitar
- Guding Blade (Thunderous Impact)
- Drought Demon Blade (Shimmering Sun)
13) Dual Sabres
- Mounted Bandit Scimitars
- Hundred-Forged Sabres
- Hook Blades of King Helu (Falling Leaf)
Ranged weapons
1) Bow
- Bamboo Bow
- Feathered Cavalry Bow
- Tiger Hunting Bow
- Flying General's Bow
2) Crossbow
- Bamboo Crossbow
- Yellow-Shouldered Crossbow
3) Repeating Crossbow
- Bamboo Repeating Crossbow
- Colonel Repeating Crossbow
These are the weapons that will assist you during your immersive journey in the land of chaos and destruction.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is currently available for purchase and can be played on PC (via Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.