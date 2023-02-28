A complete list of enemies in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest was recently released and has received a lot of love for its massively improved mechanics and threats, as well as enemies over its prequel. The game features various types of mutants, each with separate statistics and behavioral patterns.

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to 2017's The Forest. Garnering multiple plaudits, many in the industry celebrated the latter's unique approach to different types of threats and enemies lingering within an unknown forest.

Sons of the Forest contains the same environment as its predecessor, along with a new set of demented foes. This article will cover the complete list of enemies lurking in the dark corners of this game.

List of enemies found in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest contains multiple classes of enemies, each with a different variety. Each type in the class inflicts and withstands a different amount of damage. Since each enemy is unique, their subsequent types are situated in specific map areas

The different types of enemies found in Sons of the Forest are as follows:

Cannibals

1) Regular Cannibals

These cannibals are the most common threats found on the map. They generally appear with a neon glow which makes them visible during the night, and can be found in groups fighting with other tribes.

2) Golden-Masked Cannibals

They are leaders of a tribe and possess more strength than others. They wear a gold or red mask, and guide their group of cannibals.

3) Cave Cannibals

They are generally blind and use echolocation to travel and track the player's whereabouts. They cannot wield weapons and attack barehanded.

4) Dirty Cannibals

These cannibals are generally passive and do not attack the players unless provoked. They generally hide in bushes and trees and dodge attacks, making them a little tough to kill.

5) Brutes

These are also known as bigger cannibals and are generally found in bigger camps. Despite being capable of knocking players down with a single hit, they are generally passive until provoked.

6) Propeller Carrier

These types of enemies carry a propeller that inflicts massive damage on players. They generally consist of masked leaders.

Creepy mutants

1) Twins

They are interconnected masculine and feminine creatures who are sneaky and attack silently. They are generally found in caves.

2) Sluggy

Sluggy is a blob-like creature found in caves that can easily fit in small spaces. They generally block entrances and are sluggish in their movement.

3) Fingers

Fingers are generally found in caves that use echolocation to sense the players and travel. They are generally found during late game and are capable of withstanding attack till the torso. They have a weakness in their legs and get stunned when attacked below the torso level.

4) John 2.0

John 2.0 looks like an interconnected wheel that aggressively attacks the player when they come into sight. These types of mutants are unrelated to cannibals.

5) Demon

Found in lava caves, demons have their hands and feet joined together. They walk on all limbs like animals and are found during the endgame.

6) Titan

The Titans are the most powerful threat in the game. They can run at very high speeds and have more health than other mutants and cannibals. These types of enemies can remove and destroy walls from the player's defenses and inflict crippling amounts of damage.

Hostile animals

Sharks

Sharks are the only hostile animals that attack players while swimming and rafting. They can kill within a few seconds with their massive bites.

This concludes our list of enemies lurking in Sons of the Forest. Players are implored to be on their toes while exploring the depth of this gorgeous yet deceptively haunting game.

