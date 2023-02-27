Fact check: Can you hotkey items and weapons in Sons of the Forest?

Sons of the Forest is turning out to be one of the best survival horror games in recent years as the game is incredibly punishing, forcing players to make use of everything in their arsenal just to survive the first few hours of the narrative.

Endnight Games' latest title is a sequel to The Forest and has introduced a map that is four times larger than its predecessor, along with new combat and survival mechanics.

Endnight Games @EndNightGame



Check out our latest trailer focused on multiplayer and building!



youtube.com/watch?v=LpNDrr… Hey everyone,Check out our latest trailer focused on multiplayer and building! Hey everyone, Check out our latest trailer focused on multiplayer and building!youtube.com/watch?v=LpNDrr…

Players of Sons of the Forest have been wondering if they can hotkey important items and weapons for quick access during gameplay. Unfortunately, it seems that Endnight Games has not yet introduced this feature in the game, at least not during its current early access phase. While this may be disappointing for some players, it is possible that the developers may consider adding this feature in a future update. For now, players will need to manually access their inventory to equip and use items and weapons.

Switching between items and weapons in Sons of the Forest

While there are no hotkey options that players will be able to use in Sons of the Forest, they will be able to swap between their items and weapons through the use of the backpack system and inventory menu.

Players can open the inventory menu in the game by pressing the “I” key on the keyboard. This will let them highlight and select the backpack, which contains all of the items and weapons they have collected.

Here, they will need to pick the “Add Items” prompt, and then select the items or weapons that they want to be added to their backpack. It’s not the ideal way of switching between equipment in a game, however, this is the fastest way to go about doing so in Sons of the Forest due to the lack of the hotkey feature.

It also takes a bit of practice to get used to, but players are bound to get faster with this mechanic the more they grow accustomed to it.

Additionally, it's crucial to note that when players open their inventory to select items for their backpack, the player character will sit down, leaving them vulnerable to attacks. It's not recommended to do this in the middle of an encounter or on the fly. Surviving in the hostile environment of Sons of the Forest requires careful planning and preparation, so accessing the backpack should be done with utmost caution.

Poll : 0 votes