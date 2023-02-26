How to obtain and use Cloth in Sons of the Forest?

In Sons of the Forest, you must survive on a harsh, remote island populated with cannibals and ferocious animals. Players must proactively gather materials to stay alive in this survival horror game. Cloth is one such rare and essential resource that needs to be gathered.

Cloth is usually found in various caves in Sons of the Forest, marked on your in-game GPS and denoted with white cave icons. You can follow these markers and explore the caves thoroughly to scavenge for Cloth and other resources. Cloth can also be found in containers, chests, and boxes in-game.

Acquiring and using Cloth in Sons of the Forest

The world of Sons of the Forest is filled with resources to collect and places to explore and requires you to keep your in-game character well-fed.

The game features many areas like enemy camps, caves, and debris. Cloth is a resource that can be found in these places. The game starts near a crashed helicopter site that contains a lot of loot, so make sure you explore the area thoroughly and grab everything you can. There is a high chance that you will find Cloth here.

Another alternative is to head out for cave exploration. Caves are easy to find since they are prominently marked on the in-game GPS. Cloth can be found in the initial area within these caves, or you can explore deeper sections to obtain them. Make sure to open every chest you find during this journey as you may find Cloth in them.

Cloth can be found in caves (Image via Endnight Games)

Cloth is mostly found lying around in the open, so keep your eyes peeled in darker areas of the cave, so you don't miss them. Once located, press the E button (the default interaction button) on the keyboard to pick it up, and it will automatically be added to your inventory.

Uses of Cloth in Sons of the Forest

Cloth is an essential component in crafting Molotov Cocktails and Torches. Molotov Cocktails require one Cloth and one Alcohol. Crafting a Torch, meanwhile, requires one Stick and one Cloth.

Cloth is used to craft Molotov Cocktails (Image via Endnight Games)

Molotov Cocktails are quite potent when dealing with multiple enemies, and you can use them as a crowd control tactic in sticky situations. Molotov Cocktails have a limited area of effect but significantly damage foes affected by their flames.

Cloth is also useful in creating Torches that can be used to illuminate dark areas such as caves. You must be wary of the dangers lurking at night in Sons of the Forest, which is when the Torch comes in handy.

More about Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a sequel to the popular survival horror game The Forest. You can try out the game on Steam if you like resource-gathering mechanics and base building. You begin the game stranded on an island beside a crashed helicopter. Survive alone or team up with your friends and play the game in co-op.

The game also features a hunger/thirst mechanic, hence you need to proactively cook food and collect drinking water. You must make a basic fire to cook raw food and keep warm.

Endnight Games has not disclosed any plans to release the game on consoles despite its popularity. However, Sons of the Forest players are currently experiencing certain errors, such as being stuck on loading screens. The developers are expected to deploy patches in the near future to iron out these issues.

Poll : 0 votes