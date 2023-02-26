Sons of the Forest beginners guide: How to make basic fire

Sons of the Forest transports you into a world populated with ferocious enemies and harsh conditions. You must do everything you can to survive on this remote island. You can cook food, drink water and even create fire to keep yourself warm on this unforgiving island. You will require some Sticks and a Lighter to make a basic fire.

Fortunately, you will receive the Lighter at the start of Sons of the Forest. On the other hand, sticks need to be found in the open world. Alternatively, you can resort to an Axe to reduce the shrubs you encounter during exploration. Once collected, you can equip the Stick from your inventory, drop it on the ground, and ignite it with the Lighter.

Using Sticks and Lighter to make a basic fire in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest will test your survival skills at every turn, and you must have the basic components in your arsenal ready to be used from the get-go. Creating fire is an essential game mechanic that you will resort to in Sons of the Forest. You won’t run out of sticks in the game, as there are plenty of shrubs to cut down and retrieve this resource.

To create a fire using Sticks and a Lighter, use the following steps:

Go to the inventory menu by pressing the I button on your keyboard. You must then equip the Stick by pressing left-click on it. Once your in-game character has them equipped, look at the ground to notice the white dotted lines. You must press right-click until these lines resemble an outline of two sticks. Pressing left-click at this juncture will make your in-game character break the Stick in two and place it on the ground. You can continue to break more Sticks to create a long-lasting fire or stop at just two. Once the Sticks are placed on the ground, equip your Lighter and press E (the default interaction button) to ignite them.

Place Sticks on the ground and then equip Lighter (Image via Endnight Games)

Fire is essential to illuminate dark surroundings in Sons of the Forest, cooking food and enhancing its effectiveness. If you don’t wish to do this yourself, the game also includes an AI companion, Kelvin, who can do this for you.

All you have to do is interact with him using the E button that opens up a notepad. You can assign him tasks like constructing small structures, campfires, and other actions.

You can break the monotony of creating basic fire by assigning Kelvin the aforementioned tasks and heading into the wilderness yourself to tackle other missions. You will face cannibals and aggressive animals throughout the exploration, so make sure you have potent weapons like the Molotov Cocktails.

Apart from cooking food, you must also quench your thirst to be alive in this survival horror title. Feel free to refer to this guide to find drinking water in Sons of the Forest.

More about Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a sequel to the popular survival horror game The Forest, released in 2014. You start the game near a crashed helicopter site and are tasked with tracking down a missing person. The island on which you are stranded is nothing short of strange.

You can play the game solo or team up with your friends in co-op and survive this hellish landscape with the many tools available. The title features Pistols, Shotguns, and some melee weapons that you can use to keep the danger at bay and inch closer to your objective.

Sons of the Forest has attracted many players ever since its launch on February 23, 2023, and if you are a fan of games that involve survival elements like resource gathering, base building, and more, then you can check out this game on PC. Developer Endnight games are yet to announce the game’s arrival on consoles.

