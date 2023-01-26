5 games with the best base-building mechanics you need to try in 2023

Base-building is a genre of video games where players can build their base of operation. This is where all their characters (or characters) live, where all the valuable loot is stored, and where all crafting, resting, and planning happens. It is the most important place for a player in the entire world.

With so many games coming out for the base-building genre, developers are always trying to put a unique spin onon their games to shake up the norm. Survival elements often get thrown in to add a sense of urgency to the building process, while competitive PvP is added to increase urgency.

Creative or sandbox modes are implemented for players who want the opposite experience.

Note: This article is based on the opinions of the writer.

Rimworld and four other games with the best base-building mechanics

1) Minecraft

There is no going by without mentioning this titan of a game that came back in 2011. It is one of those games that pretty much revolutionized the entire industry with its genius. A simple block-building game that lets players pretty much create anything they want by placing them one by one. Kind of like Legos but on a grand, digital scale.

Many players start by building a base or home in their first playthrough, but many talented people have done some of the fantastic things that can be done in a video game. This base-building game lets players release their imagination and creativity from pixel art and great maps to computers.

While Minecraft's survival mechanics can be simplistic and lackluster, every other aspect of the game, especially base-building, is phenomenal.

2) Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark is a weird survival game with base-building mechanics that lets players ride around on dinosaurs! Players start on an island and are tasked with surviving and thriving; they can build various structures, including a home base. They can play this game as a single-player or hop on to a server that can be PvP or PvE.

The main appeal of Ark is being able to tame all manner of beasts that can provide all manner of benefits, including being able to attack or defend, acting as a transport, and some large creatures capable of carrying a mobile base on their backs.

The survival aspect has players managing their health bars, stamina, oxygen, thirst, hunger, and even weight. Players can also gain experience via various methods and gain stat points on level-up. Which can be used to improve many of the stats and skills a player can unlock.

3) Raft

Raft is another base-building game on this list that has set itself apart by letting the players build their base over water rather than land. The game lets players create an elaborate structure that floats on water and eventually sails on it.

Players start on a tiny piece of wood with a hook that lets them grab trash off the ocean. This trash, like plastic, wood, leaves, etc., lets their craft materials expand their base. They will need to maintain their hunger and thirst meters and fend off shark attacks while trying to survive. They can also visit tiny islands that hold rarer resources.

Progressing through the game eventually starts unraveling a mystery as to what happened. Players can begin to find the answers to why the Earth is primarily covered in water and why no other human beings are left.

4) 7 Days to Die

7 Days to Die takes a lot of inspiration from Minecraft but does enough to differentiate itself from it as well as other games. It is a classic zombie survival game that lets the player build structures using blocks made of certain materials and construction tools.

At the start of the game, players are dropped into a randomly generated world where they must survive the zombie outbreak. Every seven days, the world goes into a blood moon that spawns many more zombies that are far more dangerous than the usual ones. Players must prepare defenses for the seventh day if they want to live.

The game has many traps, defensive structures, weapons, vehicles that can be crafted, and a leveling system for players. Earning enough experience and leveling up lets players invest in various skills that unlock more combat methods or crafting recipes.

5) Rimworld

The simplistic graphics of the game should not fool people. Rimworld is a decently complex base-building game with many different types of systems running the game. Players start with a set number of colonists depending on their chosen difficulty and must survive long enough to escape the planet.

Colonists can have many traits that make them better at specific tasks than others. Along with these traits, colonists can have many different attributes like being a psychopath, having an addiction, a grave injury, their backgrounds and childhoods, and more. All of these create unique characters that the player needs to manage.

The developers behind the game call it less of a game and more of a random story generator where every player's experience is bound to be unique. Not only the planet but the factions that inhabit it, the relationships between them and the players are all randomly generated, and an A.I. storyteller dictates the events within a game.

Players are expected to survive and thrive in this game using base-building mechanics, resources, and colony management.

Poll : 0 votes