How to get Stranger Things Waffle Backpack for free in Roblox

Over time, the Roblox metaverse has offered a plethora of titles based on prominent movies, TV series, cartoons, and anime. The platform, in collaboration with Netflix, has released the Countdown to Stranger Things Day game. It is based on the internationally acclaimed series Stranger Things.

In the offering, players and fans alike will be treated to fascinating gameplay themed around scavenger hunts within the perilous environment of Countdown to Stranger Things. This is an excellent opportunity for fans to get limited-edition virtual memorabilia connected to the critically acclaimed series, including a special Waffle Backpack.

Stranger Things fans will know the importance of Kellogg's Eggo in relation to one of the major characters, Eleven. And in the game, they can acquire a backpack based on her favorite snack.

Players must find four artifacts to unlock Waffle Backpack in Roblox Countdown to Stranger Things

How to obtain the Waffle Backpack in Roblox

Ypu must search for four items on the map of Countdown to Stranger Things to get the Waffle Backpack for free.

Here are the items you ought to look for:

ID Badge

Joyce Nametag

Missing Poster

Waffle

You can find the Missing Poster at the start of the Countdown to Stranger Things game. All you have to do is head to the lounge and collect the poster located between the couch and the dining table.

The ID Badge will be inside the barn located next to the lounge area. You can find it on the barn floor next to the desk. Then, walk out of the barn and enter the forest.

Inside the forest, look for a makeshift wooden fort dubbed "Castle Byers." Inside the fort, you will discover a floating nametag with the word "Joyce" printed on it. Collect it and head back into the woods.

To unlock the Waffle Backpack, you only need the waffle. It is a little difficult to locate because it is hidden in the gloomy jungle. Return to the lounge area and walk straight past it to locate a glowing waffle.

Players who are having difficulty finding the waffle are recommended to explore the woodland around the lounge to find it.

Note: Unlock the backpack as soon as possible because it will not be accessible after November 6.

More details about Waffle Backpack

The show's main character Eleven carrying Eggo waffles (Image via Netflix)

Kelloggs Eggo waffles have played an essential role in the life of Eleven, a fan-favorite, prominent character. Roblox Countdown in Stranger Things released a backpack modeled after the aforementioned brand's iconic waffles. The exclusive item is an accessory that can be equipped on the avatar's shoulder.

The official description of the Waffle Backpack reads:

"The only thing more iconic is how much you love Stranger Things."

The Roblox item looks like a waffle with the Stranger Things logo in the middle. Users can also see the zip of the backpack, which is gray in hue.

