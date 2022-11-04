How to join Elton John "Beyond The Yellow Brick Road" experience in Roblox

Roblox and legendary musician Sir Elton John recently collaborated to launch Beyond The Yellow Brick Road on the metaverse's gaming platform. The experience's title is derived from the English artist's renowned track Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

Beyond The Yellow Brick Road, influenced by Sir Elton's iconic moments, provides both fans and players with a memorable fashion and musical experience. From November 17 to 20, fans can attend a special Elton John virtual performance as part of this experience.

Players are offered a variety of features in Elton John's world of Beyond the Yellow Brick Road. They can participate in daily quests, scavenger hunts, mini-games, and even free-roam through the expansive landscape. They can also get their hands on some of Elton's most prominent concert ensembles from the past.

Speaking about the Beyond the Yellow Brick Road experience, Sir Elton John stated:

"I’m absolutely thrilled to be launching ‘Beyond the Yellow Brick Road’ on Roblox. I’ve seen the joy that Roblox has bought to my boys and the possibility that it creates by the ability to interact with fans in such an exciting and forward-looking way has been mind-blowing to me. I’ve always been myself and used my image, eyewear, and music to express myself, and Roblox really encourages that self-expression. Now, my fans can do the same, and that’s really exciting."

Several pieces of memorabilia from the singer's storied career are also up for grabs. Fans can make use of this opportunity to add exclusive clothing to their avatars' wardrobes. Interested readers can learn more about the experience in this article.

Limited edition event items may become unavailable after the Roblox virtual concert, so players must acquire them before it is too late

How to join Beyond The Yellow Brick Road experience on the metaverse

Readers can easily join the virtual experience by simply launching Beyond The Yellow Brick Road on Roblox. Once inside the game, players can begin completing "Daily Quests" to earn Yellow Bricks (in-game currency).

These Yellow Bricks can be obtained by completing tasks, collecting them on the map, and winning minigames on three different difficulty levels. They can attend the concert experience on November 17 and get even more Yellow Bricks from it.

Players can also purchase VIP access with Yellow Bricks to receive additional perks and rewards. Fans with VIP access have the chance to appear on the virtual stage alongside Sir Elton John. They will also receive a special message from the musician.

By earning Yellow Bricks, users can obtain free items, which include the customized Dodgers jersey worn by Sir Elton John during his iconic 1975 concert inside the Dodgers Stadium.

