Roblox leak hints a Stray Kids collaboration is in the works

Concerts on Roblox Spotify Island are in-game events that offer limited edition clothes, trinkets, and other artist-related merchandise. According to RBX NEWS and other reports, the famed K-pop music group Stray Kids will play on the grand stage of K-Park this year.

A collaboration between the K-pop group and the metaverse is rumored, and a lot of the group's merch is expected to hit the in-game store.

K-Park is a virtual K-Pop themed area on Spotify Island. Sunmi, a well-known artist, previously staged a virtual performance at K-Park.

Stray Kids' limited-edition merchandise and more to arrive in Roblox Spotify Island

A look at the rumored goods that might be launched

Before the big event on Roblox Spotify Island rolls around, users can anticipate seven to eight clothing pieces to be published.

1) Stray Kids SKZ Cap

SKZ Cap when equipped (Image via Lynx Blox)

This item is a black-colored baseball cap with the Stray Kids logo embroidered right in the middle. The description states:

"You make Stray Kids stay."

2) Stray Kids Maniac Tee

Maniac Tee when equipped (Image via RBXNEWS)

This is a black T-shirt with the word "Maniac" imprinted in the centre. The Stray Kids emblem is printed on the item's left sleeve.

The description states:

"Fresher than Frankenstein."

3) Oddinary Eye-Stray Kids

Eye when equipped (Image via Lynch Blox)

The cosmetic has a flying eye with a black-and-green color scheme. The iris is black, while the remainder of the eye is green. Two green wings appear on both sides of the eye. The items also has a cute black-colored tail on its back.

As its design is comparable to the Overseer's Eye cap, it has the possibility to become a collector's item among fans.

The description states:

"Embrace the oddinary."

4) Stray Kids Maniac Hoodie

Hoodie when equipped (Image via Lynch Blox)

A black hoodie with the word "Maniac" printed in the front, players can also find the Stray Kids' insignia imprinted on the top of the hoodie's sleeves.

Maniac is one of the group's most popular tracks. As a result, this item has the potential to become the golden egg for collectors and fans.

The description states:

"Thick as fog."

5) Stray Kids Leather Jacket

Jacket when equipped (Image via Lynch Blox)

Back side of the jacket (Image via Lynch Blox)

It's a black-colored leather jacket with a long collar. The buttons and side pockets are in a golden hue. On the back of the jacket, there are some metal rickets over a big Stray Kids emblem.

The description states:

"You can't stop the smoke."

6) Loose Screw Aura - Stray Kids

Loose Screw Autra - Stray Kids when equipped (Image via RBXNEWS)

This is a waist accessory for the avatar on Roblox Spotify Island. When equipped, it features a black branch of black nails around the players' characters. Fans that enjoy a gothic aesthetic will adore this item.

The description states:

"Stray Kids everywhere all around the world."

7) Monster Bolts - Stray Kids

Monster Bolts when equipped (Image via Lynch Blox)

This is a hat that displays a silver-colored headband with three massive green bolts affixed to it. Monster Bolts is another item that might fit the spooky vibe of horror fans on Roblox Spotify Island.

The description states:

"Mash up, mind blown."

Players can also expect a new emote and dance move in Roblox Spotify Island before the Stray Kids concert.

