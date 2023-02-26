How to craft and use a Drying Rack in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest features an unforgiving open world populated with cannibals and aggressive animals, among other dangers. You must consume and cook food, collect drinking water, and more to stay alive. However, not all food items are safe for raw eating. You can dry the meat you find while hunting using the Drying Rack.

You will need 13 Sticks in your inventory to create the Drying Rack. Once acquired, you can open the guidebook using the B button on your keyboard and craft the Drying Rack found in the Storage section of the book.

Crafting and using the Drying Rack in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a survival horror game that requires you to be on guard against the dangers of the remote island. Gathering food is part of this process. You will need to have a safe area to cook food and even craft a Drying Rack.

Building a Drying Rack involves collecting thirteen sticks. Feel free to refer to this guide to make a basic fire that also covers finding Sticks in the game. They are easy to find and won't take much time.

You can then use the following steps to craft the Drying Rack:

Press the B button on your keyboard to bring up the guidebook or the crafting menu. Press and hold the X button to switch mode or change section of the book and then navigate to the Storage section. You will find a diagram of the Drying Rack along with the requirements written on its right side. Feel free to select Drying Rack, and it will show a white outline that you can place anywhere on the ground (or at your desired spot). Now interact with the outline by pressing the E (default interaction) button to place the 13 Sticks onto it.

Navigate to the Storage section of the guidebook to craft Drying Rack (Image via Endnight Games)

Uses of Drying Rack in Sons of the Forest

The Drying Rack is used to dry and cure the meat and provides extra storage space for food. You can also hunt for fish in the game. Once caught, fish can be hung on the Drying Rack to prevent them from deteriorating.

To use the Drying Rack, walk toward it and press the E button to hang the meat/fish on it. The process will take some time, so it is ideal to do something else while it gets completed.

Sons of the Forest also features an AI companion like Kelvin, who can assist you in various tasks, including the collection of 13 Sticks that you require to build the Drying Rack. Kelvin can also be struck with hunger, and the Drying Rack will keep him well-fed.

Alternatively, you can assign Kelvin hunting tasks while collecting Sticks or scavenging for other necessary resources. The game can be played solo or with friends in co-op and multiplayer.

More about Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a follow-up to the popular survival horror game The Forest, released in 2014. This sequel has a larger map size than its previous game. You can immerse yourself for hours by collecting resources, building structures, fighting enemies, etc.

The game gives you various weapons and tools like Pistols, Shotguns, Axe, Molotov Cocktails, and others to deal with the enemies. When you aren't busy defeating them, you must gather the necessary resources to stay alive. Sons of the Forest features a vast world with caves, enemy camps, and other explorable sites.

Endnight Games @EndNightGame Hey Everyone,



Thanks to those who have joined us in our Early Access journey into ‘Sons Of The Forest’ We have sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and are very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks.



Sons of the Forest is only available on PC and has attracted a lot of players. You can try out the game if you are a fan of survival games involving gathering resources and crafting structures. The game has its fair share of technical issues, like being stuck on loading screens, which you must remember before delving into it.

