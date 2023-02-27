How to craft and use the Red Mask in Sons of the Forest

No item in Sons of the Forest will come as close to your survival as the Red Mask, and it's for a valid reason. The item isn't taking away your hunger or thirst magically; it's also not going to heal your wounds. However, it's one of the best aids to your goal of surviving the cannibals.

Crashing into an island where you've been sent to rescue a billionaire is one thing. However, the matter becomes much more sinister when it's filled by cannibals who want to eat you alive at every possible chance. You obviously have the choice and tools to kill them when attacked, and you'll do so.

However, Sons of the Forest isn't as easy as it might sound initially, and killing isn't always viable. You'll have to escape the cannibals; the Red Mask can be your friend. That said, let's find out how you can obtain the item first. This article takes a look at how you can use it effectively to escape tricky situations.

Red Mask in Sons of the Forest will allow you to escape from cannibals unhurt when used properly

There are different ways to collect tools and equipment in Sons of the Forest. While some are obtainable, the game also allows you to craft more items. These items not only include buildings and shelters, but you can craft some interesting ones with the help of a 3D printer.

One of your first tasks is to find the 3D printer as soon as possible. The Red Mask is a crucial item in the game, and the printer is required to craft it. The 3D printer uses Printer Resin to create different items. You'll need 150 ml of the resin and 15 seconds of real-life time to craft an object.

Interestingly, the game won't tell you directly what it can be used for. You'll find it in the inventory with an option to equip it.

How to use the Red Mask in Sons of the Forest?

The only objective of the Red Mask is to act as a disguise, and it hides your identity from the cannibals. This mask is essential in certain situations where you must escape the mutants rather than kill them, possibly because you're short of ammo or there are too many.

Open your inventory and equip the Red Mask to morph your identity. The mutants cannot identify you now, allowing you to escape with your life intact. Note that the equipment is only effective from a distance, so it's not foolproof by any means. If a cannibal comes close to you, the mask will fail to work as intended.

Moreover, the mask will fail in its purpose if the cannibal has seen you wearing the mask in front of them. If you have already been seen by one, it's best to run and hide, or you can use weapons to kill them. Overall, the Red Mask is considerably useful in Sons of the Forest, but its limitations prevent it from becoming overpowered.

