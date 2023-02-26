The best weapons to help you survive longer in Sons of the Forest

Regarding weapons in Sons of the Forest, it’s not a buffet by any stretch of the imagination. While you do get choices for what you want to use, there are still limitations that you should be aware of. It makes knowing about the best ones even more important, as they could be the difference between life and death.

Sons of the Forest contains plenty of perils, as you are stuck on a remote island infested with cannibals. The recent launch follows The Forest, released in 2014, and builds on the same tested formula. However, certain new additions have also been made, and weapons have received due attention from the developers.

Weapons can be divided into two broad categories – ranged and melee. Some are pre-crafted, and you’ll find them all across the island in specific locations. Once you learn how to do so, others can be built with your collected resources. While each has its use, some are better than the rest in helping you survive.

Sons of the Forest has a robust range of weapons to choose from, and some of them make excellent killing options

As you go through your Sons of the Forest journey, you’ll have plenty of weapons to pick from. Some of them are tools whose primary job is to help you craft items or gather resources. Others are options to kill your enemies and allow you to survive longer. Here are the best ones regarding their overall value in the game.

Axe

This is your first weapon to yield in Sons of the Forest and has plenty of usages. It’s required to hack trees, which gets you wood. Once you get into building different items, you will not only understand the importance of wood, but also you will get to know the vitality of a tool that helps you gather it.

However, it also doubles up as an excellent option for striking down cannibals when attacked. While the damage potential is low, wielding an axe is not much hassle, and it is easily available on the island.

Crossbow

An excellent weapon to use, the crossbow returns from the first game. They do the same job in Sons of the Forest and can be found in cave locations. They are highly lethal, killing enemies with a single shot. Moreover, the crossbow’s deadly silence is an additional boost for players.

However, their ammo is relatively low, and the bolts can be hard to find. It’s the only big negative the crossbow has, and it has perhaps been done deliberately to maintain balance.

Pistol

One of the primary ranged weapons in Sons of the Forest, the pistol perfectly balances ammo and damage. Options like the crossbow and shotgun are better at doing damage, but their resources tend to be more limited. On the other hand, this weapon is much more resource-friendly, and players shouldn’t have too much of an issue with getting ammo for the gun.

Shotgun

Not the most resource-friendly choice for you, but the shotgun does tremendous damage. It can one-shot kill any enemy when appropriately aimed, but the only catch will be the ammo. You should save the ammo when you find it and use the shotgun under challenging situations only.

It’s worth noting that there are some more exciting melee options, like a guitar, but it’s best not to engage the cannibals up close. Use hand-crafted options like the wooden bow if you’re short of ammo. The ammo for them will be much more plentiful, and you’ll also be able to use them in specific circumstances freely.

