How to easily obtain and use the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest

The Shotgun is one of the most potent weapons in the Sons of the Forest. The capability of killing enemies in close range with a single shot makes it a necessary defense item while exploring the cannibal-infested remote island.

Developed by Endnight Games and published by Newnight, Sons of the Forest is an open-world survival horror title that can be enjoyed solo and in cooperation with friends. In the game, players are dropped on a remote island to find a missing billionaire and must hunt and gather resources to survive.

How to get the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest

One of the most devastating armaments in the game, the Shotgun, can be acquired by literally grave robbing. To find it, you'll need to find the Shovel, which is located in the Snow Area.

Finding a shovel

If you start the game in hard difficulty mode, the Shovel can be found in the Snow Area, the crash site. Locate the cave near the river, which is close to the area where the snow starts. Explore the cave and defeat the mutants without hands inside to find the Shovel.

Shovel in Sons of the Forest (image via Endnight Games)

Before hunting for a shovel, have a rebreather and a rope gun for the zipline. You can find the former in the cave near the beach crash site. Once you have acquired a shovel, head to the southeast of the island to find the weapon.

Finding the Shotgun

The Shotgun in this game is located inside a grave on the southeast part of the island. Use your GPS tracker to locate the grave, marked with a violet icon.

Location of the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest (image via Endnight Games)

Once you locate the grave, use your Shovel to dig it up. Inside, you will find the weapon alongside the dead body in the grave. Pick it up, and it will be available in your inventory for when necessary.

How to equip and use the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest

Once you acquire the Shotgun, it will be available in your inventory. Open up your inventory by pressing the (I) key and locate the gun. From here, you can equip it and use it immediately or put it onto your backpack for quick selection.

Select the backpack in your inventory to put the gun onto the backpack. The backpack in the game functions as your quick-pick slot. Holding down the Inventory Key (I) instead of pressing it will select the backpack, letting you quickly equip and use items on the go.

A few essential items to put alongside your new weapon onto the backpack are the axe, Shovel, spear, flare, and medicines. This will let you quickly swap between your weapons and utilities based on your needs.

Sons of the Forest is available now on Early Access on Windows PC via Steam. The Survivor Horror Video Game is a sequel to The Forest and has garnered a massive player base within its first few hours.

