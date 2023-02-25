How to activate the Peaceful Mode in Sons of the Forest and what does it do

Sons of the Forest is out for PC via early access. This brand-new open-world survival game from developer Endnight expands upon its 2013 predecessor in many ways. One such is the increased level of difficulty and gameplay challenge. As such, players may find it intimidating to get into. Thankfully, the developers have provided accessibility options to ensure everyone can enjoy the experience.

Peaceful Mode can be cued as one of the difficulty settings. It also returns here from the original game. But what precise changes does it make?

Sons of the Forest's Peaceful Mode is great for players who wish to enjoy the game without pressure

For those unaware, while players will explore a lush open-world island in Sons of the Forest, they will eventually encounter multiple dangers. The main ones to watch out for are the crazy cannibals and deformed mutants. As the name suggests, Peaceful Mode renders these two groups of NPCs harmless by removing any spawns. This means that players will not encounter cannibals or mutants while playing the game in Peaceful Mode.

However, there are limitations. This does not apply to animals, many of which can be hostile toward the player. Additionally, all bosses stay intact, which can include horrifying mutations. Gore and blood will not be affected or censored in any manner either. It is an excellent option for those who wish to take the island's sights in and enjoy the building and narrative aspects without interference. Or even those who find the ominous threat spooky.

Players can activate Peaceful Mode when starting a new game by following the steps mentioned below:

Select Single Player from the Main Menu

Click "New Game"

Select your desired difficulty setting, which will then begin the game

Do note that once players select a difficulty, they cannot change it for the rest of the playthrough. So players who pick the Peaceful Mode option out of curiosity could have to restart again.

What are other difficulty options available in Sons of the Forest?

Besides Peaceful, there are other difficulty modifiers to check out. They are:

Normal - The default mode that will appeal to most players

Hard - Poses a challenge to the player with harsher penalties

Custom - Allows players to tweak various parameters of gameplay to suit their preferences

Regardless of which difficulty players choose, they should know that the enemy AI this time around is smarter. They will judge the situation before reacting, which could range from cautiously inching toward the player to fleeing the scene. What's more, they hit harder and can evade attacks as well. As such, players can use the Custom difficulty to tweak the experience as needed in Sons of the Forest.

What is the story of Sons of the Forest?

Nick930 @Nick930Gaming This "Sons of the Forest" game is phenomenal for an Early Access release. Exactly the kind of game I've been craving. This "Sons of the Forest" game is phenomenal for an Early Access release. Exactly the kind of game I've been craving. https://t.co/V3mAaYBOxB

Set after the events of the first game, players control a task force sent to an island to find the whereabouts of a missing billionaire. Things head south as their helicopter crashes into unknown territory on the island, with the sole survivors being the protagonist and an NPC called Kelvin. With more than what meets the eye in the precarious situation they find themselves in, they must survive the threats that lurk about.

