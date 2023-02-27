The best Aloe Vera spots in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, players crash land on a hostile island and are expected to survive. All sorts of dangers lurking in the bushes, and it's impossible to survive without health packs in such an environment.

Like many other items, the health pack must be crafted in Sons of the Forest. Players will need to get their hands on Aloe Vera to craft it, but where does one find this plant on the island?

Where to find Aloe Vera in Sons of the Forest?

Aloe Vera is among the most challenging items in Sons of the Forest. What makes things more complicated is that it spawns randomly and varies from game to game.

Since it's a shrub, this plant is more likely to spawn in areas where dense vegetation is absent. Aloe Vera tends to grow close to freshwater sources. Fertile Lands, on the island's eastern side, has the highest number of spawn spots for this plan. You have a high chance of coming across this plant at the location on the map below.

Potential Aloe Vera spawn location (Image via mapgenie.io)

One major interesting fact about this shrub is that it grows in groups. More should be available nearby if you come across this plant in an area. Since finding Aloe Vera in the wild is tricky, growing it inside a base sounds more viable.

How to grow Aloe Vera in Sons of the Forest?

Unlike the prequel, Sons of the Forest features standing and wall planters. You must build these planters within your base to start growing your plants.

Be it Aloe Vera or any other plant, you won't be able to grow them without seeds. The only way to get seeds is to harvest these plants in the wild. Whenever you harvest Aloe Vera in the wild, there's a slight chance you will also receive seeds.

To set up your own supply of Aloe Vera, plant these seeds in the planters inside your base. Once you've planted them, you will have to wait for a few in-game day-night cycles for the plants to grow. After it's grown, interact with the plant to harvest it.

Your inventory will hold 10 Aloe Vera stacks and 30 stacks of Aloe Vera seeds at any given time. But don't forget to secure your planters because invading mobs can also destroy them.

What is Aloe Vera used for?

The plant has multiple uses. Aloe Vera is versatile in Sons of the Forest, from being an essential ingredient in the health pack to curing infections. It is the only item in the game to cure food poisoning and infections, further adding to its value. The only other way to do it is by sleeping. Apart from the health pack, this plant is also used as an ingredient in the energy mix.

So it's a wise idea to start growing this plant when you've set up your base because it's rare in the wild. Moreover, there's no guarantee it'll spawn where you found it the last time.

