Sons of the Forest sleep guide: How to not be tired in the survival horror game?

Survival horror titles like Sons of the Forest tend to focus heavily on the realism of the character's abilities in an unrealistic world. As such, we get to see various differences from other mainstream games. Thus, this title does not give us insomniac protagonists with unlimited stamina to run around the map without food or water.

Instead, we are compelled to look after the main character just like we would for ourselves should our chopper crash into a god-forsaken forest. The game provides limited stamina that needs to be replenished periodically since sleeping is a crucial part of the game.

If you are sleep deprived, you will find your movements slowing down and attacks getting less effective in Sons of the Forest. Here's a guide to help you and your character get a good night's sleep before running off into The Forest.

Sons of the Forest sleep guide

Sleeping in Sons of the Forest is fairly simple. However, you might not be able to sleep if there are enemies present around your location. Thus, you will have to clear the area of any threat before drifting off.

To sleep in the game, you will simply need to build a shelter. Here's how to build one:

Find a tarp from the washed-up containers on the beach. You might have to look around for it. Once you find it, keep it in your inventory. Gather sticks from your surroundings. In this survival game, sticks and logs are major resources available throughout the map. They can be used to craft many useful items you will need. Open your inventory and equip the tarp. Place the tarp on the ground. There will be guiding outlines to show you its placement and orientation. Use the sticks to hold up the corners. Arrow guidelines will act as a button prompt to place the stick and craft a makeshift shelter. After you craft the shelter, going near it will give you button prompts: Floppy disk icon to save the game and crescent moon icon to sleep.

Dismantling the shelter

Once you sleep, your stamina and energy will revert back to normal. You can dismantle the shelter and take it with you to set up camp elsewhere.

Pull out the axe from the weapons inventory. Strike the stick(s) holding up the tarp. This will drop it on the ground. Pick up the tarp and put it back in your inventory. At times, the tarp could end up unfolded on the ground. In that case, you will have to hold C to fold it up. You can then add it back to your inventory. Keep your hands empty before folding up the tarp.

Factors that affect your stamina and energy in Sons of the Forest

Just like in real life, your energy levels will affect your gameplay in Sons of the Forest. Everything from your movement to attacking abilities will be dulled out if you are low on stamina or energy. These are the factors that affect your stamina in the game:

Lack of sleep. Over exerting your character when low on energy will tire you out even faster. You will find your character panting and grunting when tired. The intensity of the panting will inform you that it's time to rest. You can craft a bench out of logs to sit down and rest. Going without food for a long time will deplete your energy and you will find your character tiring out more often. Similarly, not drinking enough water will also cause problems in movement and energy levels. Gather enough ration whenever you can. Keep an eye on the alerts on the side of your screen. It will inform you when your character is hungry or thirsty. Physical activities like sprinting, carrying heavy objects, and more will also get you tired. So, manage your actions economically to save enough strength against threats.

This is how to conserve energy in Sons of the Forest. Carry a tarp and sticks in your inventory. The shelter will not only help you but will let you save the game as well. Hoard enough food and water to keep energy levels up and stay hydrated. Keep the area clear of enemies and you should be able to get a sound sleep.

