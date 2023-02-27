Fact Check: Can you change your spawn location in Sons of the Forest?

Endnight Games’ latest survival-horror offering, Sons of the Forest, sequel to The Forest, has become one of the most popular titles on Steam this February.

While it is still in its Early Access phase, fans of the franchise are having a blast discovering everything that the latest game has to provide. With a map almost four times bigger than the one in The Forest, and new survival and gameplay mechanics, Sons of the Forest has a lot that players can discover as they make their way through the narrative.

The sheer amount of new features in the game has also led many to be curious about some of the things that they will be able to do after booting it up. One of the more popular questions amongst fans is whether they will be able to change their spawn locations once the game begins.

Unfortunately, Sons of the Forest does not currently feature a mechanic that will allow one to change their spawn location once they drop onto the map. However, this is not much of an issue as each one in the game is equally difficult to overcome.

There are 3 spawn locations in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest currently has three spawn locations, and players will randomly drop into one of them. These are the Beach, the Forest, and the Mountain, and while most will drop onto the snowy mountain, there is a great chance that one will get to start the game from either the Beach or the Forest.

As of now, there are no methods that will allow one to influence their spawn point in the survival-horror. The selection is made randomly and where one drops as the game begins is likely to differ from where their friends drop.

However, as per community feedback regarding this, the game seems to favor the snowcapped mountains more than the other two locations when it comes to spawns. The majority of the playerbase seems to have landed there as soon as the narrative kicked off, which has led many to believe that progression through this area of the map might just be more cannon to the story.

Irrespective of where the players spawn in Sons of the Forest, Kevin spawns with them. As one of the best early-game companions, it’s great news that they will be able to recruit him irrespective of their drop point.

As the spawn location is locked for each run, players will be required to restart the game every time they wish to change their start pont. It might just take multiple tries to accomplish this, but it's not something players are advised to do.

