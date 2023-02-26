Every achievement in Sons of the Forest and how to unlock them

Players love unlocking achievements in video games as beating a certain game requirement gives them a rewarding feeling, and Sons of the Forest is no different.

The game provides players with 28 different achievements throughout their journey without a clear indication of the process of unlocking them, which makes it difficult to ace all the achievements and become an achievement hunter.

The following article will name every achievement in Sons of the Forest and their unlocking process.

The list of every achievement in Sons of the Forest and the requisites to complete each of them

Achievements in Sons of the Forest (Image via Steam)

There are 28 achievements in Sons of the Forest, and the requirements to achieve them are as follows:

Survivor- You can unlock this achievement by surviving one day in the game. This counts after sleeping in a tent or shelter once. What Could Go Wrong- This achievement can be unlocked by sleeping 10 days in the game. This Place Isn't So Bad- Unlock this achievement by sleeping for 25 days in the game. Never Going Home- Survive and sleep in the forest for 50 days. Tradesman- Build a structure by placing at least 50 logs. Contractor- You must construct a building by placing at least 100 logs. Architect- Construct a structure by placing at least 500 logs. City Planner- You must build a structure or a building by placing at least 1000 logs. Pinata- You need to blow up a Sluggy found in the cave. Mc Crafty- You must craft every weapon and equipment available in the game. Every Move You Make- Hand over a GPS locator to Virginia Puffton (the girl with three hands and legs.) Trusted- Become trusted by online players. Badger- You need to dig at least 100 holes. I Like Blisters- Dig at least 1000 holes. Fight Demons- Stay on the island to fight the different threats during the endgame. Fought Demons- Hop onto the helicopter to escape the island at the game's end. Need A Bigger Boat- You need to die from a shark while swimming in the water. Sucker For Punishment- You need to get kicked by the bigger cannibals found in the large camps. Chivalry Is Not Dead- Reach the maximum sentiment level with Virginia. Dynamo- You need to wear a full set of tech armor. 1%- Collect $1000 while playing the game. I Dream Of Sushi- You need to eat at least 20 raw fish. Keep Your Friends Close- Finish the story without the death of any NPC. Fashionista- Collect, craft, and own every clothing available in the game. This Can't Be Healthy- Drink at least 50 cans of Fi-Z. Maker- Print every item from the 3D printer at least once. Foodie- Eat every edible item that is available in the game. Collector- Find and collect at least 50 watches available in the game.

pikampy of the forest @bigpikampy I have no gotten what is currently the rarest achievement in Sons of The Forest, which is literally just to beat the game BUT have Kelvin and Virginia still be alive I have no gotten what is currently the rarest achievement in Sons of The Forest, which is literally just to beat the game BUT have Kelvin and Virginia still be alive

Completing all the above requirements will give you 100% achievement in the game, and add Sons of the Forest to the perfect games list on your Steam profile.

Sons of the Forest is currently only available to purchase and play on the Valve-owned platform, Steam. Although the game is not currently available on consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox, it can be expected to be released as soon as the early access period is over.

