Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Curved Sabre guide - Martial arts, movesets, best builds, and more

The Curved Sabre in Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's latest Soulslike RPG adventure, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is similar to its compatriots, the Sword and the Straight Sabre. The blade facilitates rapid strikes and can be used to maintain constant pressure on enemies. However, the Curved Sabre has short reach and lacks damage per strike.

Historically, the curved sword has its origins in the steppe societies of Central Asia, which bordered China. Since Wo Long is majorly themed around the Three Kingdoms Period of ancient China, it's no surprise that the Curved Sabre has made its way into the game.

Unlike the Straight Sabre and the Sword, which are ideal for piercing enemies, the Curved Sabre is best suited for hack-and-slash combat.

So, in this feature, we’ll walk you through the best movesets, martial arts techniques, and builds you can adopt in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to best complement your Curved Sabre and navigate through the demonic world of Wo Long better.

Best Curved Sabre build in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

If you decide to pick the Curved Sabre as your companion at any point in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, then it is recommended to raise your Metal Virtue to increase the damage output of the weapon. In addition, the Wizardry spells available in the Metal Phase have various poison and debuff spells that may become critical in life and death situations.

Complement your Metal Virtues with spells from the Water and the Wood Phase as well. Raising stats in the Wood Phase grants a significant boost to survivability by increasing HP. Powerful Wood Wizardry spells like the Absorb Vitality may come in very handy during tough boss encounters.

Recommended Wizardry spells for the Curved Sabre

Wizardry Spell Morale Rank Required Virtue Points Ability Effects Poison Bubbles 0 Metal Virtue 2 Unleashes bubbles that release poison bogs upon contact with enemies. Deals slow poison damage. Absorb Vitality 0 Wood Virtue 3 You and your allies recover HP when dealing damage to enemies. Calamity Bolts 3 Metal Virtue 4 Damage taken from enemies is greatly reduced for a short duration of time. Unseeable Form 12 Water Virtue 8 Enemies take more damage for a short duration of time. Can be useful in tough boss encounters. Toxin Weapons 7 Metal Virtue 12 Applies Toxins to the Curved Sabre. Can be useful against tough boss fights.

Since this is a build that focuses more on Metal Phase movesets, unlock as many Wizardry spells as possible that unleash poison on enemies. Ideally, Poison Bubbles should be your damage-over-time spell. It’s a good early-game pick and requires no morale at all to unlock.

Calamity Bolts from the Metal Phase and the Life Wither should be given priority next as they deal massive damage output to enemies.

If you choose a build focused more on the Water Phase, then you should opt for Frost Lance as your major damage-dealing spell. You may also go for the Unseeable Form, as it is one of the most useful ones in Wo Long to perform fatal strikes on enemies when closing the gap.

Lastly, do deploy Absorb Vitality from the Wood Phase, as it’s one of the best spells in the game that grant HP restoration and vitality.

Recommended martial arts for the Curved Sabre in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

In addition to powerful wizardry spells, players can learn martial arts in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. These are certain special moves that complement each weapon in the game. They can be equipped with each melee pick and can be used during hand-to-hand combat. However, keep in mind that you can only deploy two martial arts at a time for a melee weapon in Wo Long.

The Curved Sabre in Wo Long has seven martial arts techniques to choose from. They are listed below:

1) Drifting Cloud – The character quickly swings the curved blade upwards and steps back.

2) Gouging Star – Spins the Curved Sabre around in one hand, and advances towards the enemy. While spinning the blade, enemy attacks will get blocked.

3) Increscent Slash – Unleashes a powerful slashing maneuver.

4) Looming Cloud – Rapidly spins the Curved Sabre in front. Increase the number of rotations by holding down the Martial Arts button.

5) Meteoric Strike – Performs a quick slash attack

6) Moon Break – Performs a mighty slash that generates a shockwave which deals area damage.

7) Star Fall – Leaps high up in the air and slashes with the Curved Blade downward.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty allows only two martial arts techniques to be deployed for one weapon at a time. Hence, we recommend you go for something that will synergize with the recommended Metal Phase build. In this respect, Star Fall, Moon Break, Looming Cloud, and Gouging Star seem like good choices to opt for.

Mastering the Curved Sabre in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty requires a combination of wizardry spells and martial arts techniques. By following the recommendations in this guide, you can make the most of this deadly weapon and become a force to be reckoned with in the game.

