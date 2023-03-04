Best Wizardly skills to unlock early in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty 

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja’s latest souls like RPG adventure Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty takes gamers into a fantastical recreation of China’s ancient past of the enigmatic Three Kingdoms period. Along with melee weapons such as swords and staves, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty throws plenty of magic into the mix in wizardly spells to take down enemies.
Parrying around with wizardly spells is one of the key gameplay aspects of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and through this feature, we’ll explain the basic wizardly spell categorizations in the title and recommend a few of the best early game wizardly spells you can unlock for your character in Wo Long.
Note: This article reflects the writer's choices
Wizardly spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
It is important to remember that the wizardly spells in Wo Long are categorized into five phases of the wizardly spell school. Each spell tree or school is represented by an element of nature, which includes Wood, Fire, Earth, Water, and Metal.
Each school has a plethora of spells ranging from status effects to straightforward AOE damage abilities that players can unlock for themselves. Knowing when to use the right spell to take down bosses and groups of enemies can drastically improve your gameplay experience in the chaotic realms of Wo Long.
However, unlocking certain Wizardly spells requires players to reach certain Morale Rank and Spirit points in the game.
So, with the basics of wizardly spells sorted in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, let’s shift our focus to two of the best Wizarldy spells you can unlock early in Wo Long, under each wizardly spell phase.
Best early game water phase spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
1) Frost Lance
Water Virtue: 1
Morale Rank: 0
Spirit: 202
Summons a sharp icicle up front, accelerating towards the targeted enemy and dealing damage.
2) Frozen Spear Trap
Water Virtue: 3
Morale Rank: 3
Spirit: 596
Implants an icy trap on the ground. Any enemy stepping into the icy trap will be impaled by sharp icicles inflicting damage.
Best Wood spells you can unlock in the early-game of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
1) Lightning Bolt
Wood Virtue: 1
Morale Rank: 3
Spirit: 280
Hurls a lightning bolt at a targeted enemy, dealing damage in the process.
2) Absorb Vitality
Wood Virtue: 3
Morale Rank: 0
Spirit: 569
Once that ability is activated, you and your allies can restore HP whenever they are damaging enemies.
Here are the best early game Fire spells you can unlock in Wo Long
1) Blasting Flare
Fire Virtue: 1
Morale Rank: 3
Spirit: 335
Summons an eruption of flames up front.
2) Fireblast
Fire Virtue: 4
Morale Rank: 0
Spirit: 375
Summons a ball of fire up front, which moves in an arc and explodes upon contact with an enemy or terrain.
Best Earth spells for Wo Long’s early game
1) Rock Spike
Earth Virtue: 1
Morale Rank: 0
Spirit: 287
Summons a pillar of rock in front. The pillars explode upon contact with enemies, knocking them away.
2) Enhanced Defense
Earth Virtue: 2
Morale Rank: 3
Spirit: 502
Grants the ability to receive less damage from enemies for a short time. Additionally, players won’t flinch during the time the skill is active.
The best metal spells you can unlock early in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
1) Poison Bubbles
Metal Virtue: 1
Morale Rank: 0
Spirit: 287
Unleashes Poison Bubbles that burst and generate a poison bog upon contact with enemies. This skill causes damage over time.
2) Poison Corrosion
Metal Virtue: 3
Morale Rank: 0
Spirit: 335
Releases poisonous fog that deals AOE damage to enemies covered by it.
Now that you have a basic idea of Wizardly spells and some of the best ones you can unlock at the beginning under each spell phase, you should be able to better navigate the sinister world of Wo long: Fallen Dynasty. For more comprehensive guides on Wo Long, check out our related content.