Best Wizardly skills to unlock early in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty 

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja’s latest souls like RPG adventure Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty takes gamers into a fantastical recreation of China’s ancient past of the enigmatic Three Kingdoms period. Along with melee weapons such as swords and staves, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty throws plenty of magic into the mix in wizardly spells to take down enemies.

Parrying around with wizardly spells is one of the key gameplay aspects of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and through this feature, we’ll explain the basic wizardly spell categorizations in the title and recommend a few of the best early game wizardly spells you can unlock for your character in Wo Long.

Note: This article reflects the writer's choices

Wizardly spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

It is important to remember that the wizardly spells in Wo Long are categorized into five phases of the wizardly spell school. Each spell tree or school is represented by an element of nature, which includes Wood, Fire, Earth, Water, and Metal.

Each school has a plethora of spells ranging from status effects to straightforward AOE damage abilities that players can unlock for themselves. Knowing when to use the right spell to take down bosses and groups of enemies can drastically improve your gameplay experience in the chaotic realms of Wo Long.

However, unlocking certain Wizardly spells requires players to reach certain Morale Rank and Spirit points in the game.

So, with the basics of wizardly spells sorted in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, let’s shift our focus to two of the best Wizarldy spells you can unlock early in Wo Long, under each wizardly spell phase.

Best early game water phase spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

A phase refers to an elemental skill tree in Wo Long (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Frost Lance

Water Virtue: 1

Morale Rank: 0

Spirit: 202

Summons a sharp icicle up front, accelerating towards the targeted enemy and dealing damage.

2) Frozen Spear Trap

Water Virtue: 3

Morale Rank: 3

Spirit: 596

Implants an icy trap on the ground. Any enemy stepping into the icy trap will be impaled by sharp icicles inflicting damage.

Best Wood spells you can unlock in the early-game of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The Wood Phase skill tree in Wo Long (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Lightning Bolt

Wood Virtue: 1

Morale Rank: 3

Spirit: 280

Hurls a lightning bolt at a targeted enemy, dealing damage in the process.

2) Absorb Vitality

Wood Virtue: 3

Morale Rank: 0

Spirit: 569

Once that ability is activated, you and your allies can restore HP whenever they are damaging enemies.

Here are the best early game Fire spells you can unlock in Wo Long

There are 14 spells to learn in the Fire spell phase (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Blasting Flare

Fire Virtue: 1

Morale Rank: 3

Spirit: 335

Summons an eruption of flames up front.

2) Fireblast

Fire Virtue: 4

Morale Rank: 0

Spirit: 375

Summons a ball of fire up front, which moves in an arc and explodes upon contact with an enemy or terrain.

Best Earth spells for Wo Long’s early game

1) Rock Spike

Earth Virtue: 1

Morale Rank: 0

Spirit: 287

Summons a pillar of rock in front. The pillars explode upon contact with enemies, knocking them away.

2) Enhanced Defense

Earth Virtue: 2

Morale Rank: 3

Spirit: 502

Grants the ability to receive less damage from enemies for a short time. Additionally, players won’t flinch during the time the skill is active.

The best metal spells you can unlock early in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

1) Poison Bubbles

Metal Virtue: 1

Morale Rank: 0

Spirit: 287

Unleashes Poison Bubbles that burst and generate a poison bog upon contact with enemies. This skill causes damage over time.

2) Poison Corrosion

Metal Virtue: 3

Morale Rank: 0

Spirit: 335

Releases poisonous fog that deals AOE damage to enemies covered by it.

Now that you have a basic idea of Wizardly spells and some of the best ones you can unlock at the beginning under each spell phase, you should be able to better navigate the sinister world of Wo long: Fallen Dynasty. For more comprehensive guides on Wo Long, check out our related content.

