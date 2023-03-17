WWE 2K23 guide: How to unlock Edge '06?

WWE 2K23 features many game modes, including the Showcase mode, which takes you on John Cena's career journey. Players can unlock new playable characters by playing as different wrestlers and completing specific objectives. To unlock Edge’06, you must complete "A Revolutionary Cashing In," the eighth match in Showcase mode.

The objectives of the match are presented and voiced by John Cena, and you will be watching a lot of real-life footage of the events from his career. The match revolves around the New Year’s Revolution event of 2006.

Unlock Edge '06 in WWE 2K23 by completing the "A Revolutionary Cashing In" match in Showcase mode

WWE 2K23’s Showcase mode is extensive and comprises sixteen matches for you. To unlock Edge ‘06, you must reach the eighth match and complete all the objectives presented on screen from John Cena’s perspective but highlight the requirements prominently.

It would be best if you satisfied the following conditions to defeat John Cena in this match:

The first objective requires you to execute two Heavy Combos on John Cena. You can pause the match to refer to Edge’s combo button configuration. You can then execute two Heavy Combo attacks but make sure you and John Cena are in the ring.

The second and third condition is to execute a Spear move on John Cena. You can initiate a Spear once the Finisher Meter is full (minimum one bar filled) and you and John Cena are in the ring. You can press R2 along with the X button (on PlayStation consoles) while charging/running at John Cena to hit him with a Spear move.

The final condition is to defeat John Cena with a Pin. To get a successful three-count Pin on John Cena, you must deplete his health or get him stunned (John Cena begins to wobble when he is stunned).

You must complete four objectives to defeat John Cena (Image via 2K Sports)

Apart from unlocking Edge ‘06, you also obtain three other rewards: New Year’s Revolution 06 Arena, John Cena ‘06, and Lita ‘06 in New Year’s Revolution outfit. You can refer to this article covering all Showcase mode unlockables in WWE 2K23.

If you are inclined to dial up the brutality, you can even turn the blood effects on and create a First Blood match. Apart from First Blood, there are many accessibility options you can alter in the game, like changing the Pin system. You can choose between a Timed or a Rapid Pin system according to your preferences.

More about WWE 2K23 and its game modes

WWE 2K23 boasts a variety of game modes like MyRISE, MyGM, Universe, and more. You can also play the story mode: The Lock and The Legacy. You play as a male wrestling character in The Lock storyline and as a female wrestler in The Legacy.

The MyGM mode gives you access to Xavier Woods, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, and other managers. You can organize matches, oversee budgeting, and many other activities about behind-the-scenes management.

WWE 2K23 is garnering positive reviews and has had a robust launch with minimal technical issues. Visual Concepts has even rolled out patch 1.03, which includes stability and performance fixes.

Poll : 0 votes