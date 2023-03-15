Complete list of WWE 2K23 Showcase Mode unlockables present in game

This year, WWE 2K23 will have the popular Showcase Mode available, offering plenty of unlockable rewards to players. This year is all about John Cena, who is also the poster icon. Naturally, all of the matches in the Showcase Mode are iconic contests featuring the superstar alongside some of his contemporaries from previous times.
Thanks to the unique reward potential in this mode, it has become a hub of popularity in the last few years. It’s quite easy to understand why things will be similar in WWE 2K23 as well. With John Cena being the featured superstar, it could become even more exciting for players.
Unlocking the rewards can be done by simply completing all of the contests, one after the other. However, there are additional objectives that reward players with extra items. This includes cosmetics and wrestling superstars, using customized versions of the original rosters. Although the exact objectives for obtaining all of these rewards are yet to be revealed, the complete list of rewards in the Showcase Mode is currently available.
WWE 2K23 players can obtain some interesting rewards by completing the Showcase Mode
As such, there are 16 matches that are part of WWE 2K23's Showcase Mode, so completing all of them will most likely take a fair amount of time for players.
Showcase Match 1: One of a Kind
- ECW One Night Stand Arena (2006)
- 2006 John Cena
- 2006 Rob Van Dam
- 2006 version of the WWE Championship Belt
Showcase Match 2: The Gold Medal Debut
- Smackdown Arena (2006)
- 2002 John Cena
- 2002 Kurt Angle
Showcase Match 3: Dead Man Walking
- Vengeance Arena (2003)
- 2003 U Can’t See Me Entrance
- 2003 Undertaker (Big Bad)
Showcase Match 4: An Iconic Wrestlemania
- Wrestlemania 34 Arena (2018)
- 2018 John Cena
- 2018 Undertaker
Showcase Match 5: Time to Play the Game
- Night of Champions Arena (2008)
- 2008 John Cena
- 2008 Triple H
Showcase Match 6: A Phenomenal Clash
- Summerslam Arena (2016)
- 2016 John Cena
- 2016 AJ Styles
Showcase Match 7: Masterfully Manipulated
- Summerslam Arena (2006)
- 2006 John Cena
- 2006 Edge
- 2006 Lita
Showcase Match 8: A Revolutionary Cashing In
- Elimination Chamber Arena (2006)
- 2006 John Cena
- 2006 Edge
- 2006 Lita
Showcase Match 9: Greatness Acknowledged
- Summerslam Arena (2021)
- 2021 John Cena
- 2021 Roman Reigns
Showcase Match 10: One-on-One with The Great One
- Wrestlemania 28 Arena (2012)
- 2012 John Cena
- 2012 The Rock
Showcase Match 11: Suplex – Rinse – Repeat
- Summerslam Arena (2014)
- 2014 John Cena
- 2014 Brock Lesnar
Showcase Match 12: Breaking the Chains
- Backlash Arena (2003)
- 2003 John Cena
- 2003 Brock Lesnar
- 2003 version of the WWE Championship Belt
Showcase Match 13: The Animal’s Rage
- Summerslam Arena (2008)
- 2008 John Cena
- 2008 Batista
Showcase Match 14: The Viper Strikes
- Hell in a Cell Arena (2009)
- 2009 John Cena
- 2009 Randy Orton
Showcase Match 15: Pick John Cena’s Opponent!
- Super Cena Character
Showcase Match 16: Council of Legends: John Cena vs Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Hulk Hogan vs Bruno Sammartino
- Bruno Sammartino
- Hulk Hogan
As mentioned above, John Cena is featured heavily throughout the game's Showcase Mode. Interestingly, this mode is also the best possible way for WWE 2K23 players to unlock heritage versions of other popular wrestlers such as Batista and Rob Van Dam.
In addition to the Showcase Mode, there are some interesting alternatives in the form of MyGM that WWE 2K23 players can engage with. Fans can dive right into the action on March 17, 2023, when the game is launched globally across all announced platforms.