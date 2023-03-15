Complete list of WWE 2K23 Showcase Mode unlockables present in game

This year, WWE 2K23 will have the popular Showcase Mode available, offering plenty of unlockable rewards to players. This year is all about John Cena, who is also the poster icon. Naturally, all of the matches in the Showcase Mode are iconic contests featuring the superstar alongside some of his contemporaries from previous times.

Thanks to the unique reward potential in this mode, it has become a hub of popularity in the last few years. It’s quite easy to understand why things will be similar in WWE 2K23 as well. With John Cena being the featured superstar, it could become even more exciting for players.

Unlocking the rewards can be done by simply completing all of the contests, one after the other. However, there are additional objectives that reward players with extra items. This includes cosmetics and wrestling superstars, using customized versions of the original rosters. Although the exact objectives for obtaining all of these rewards are yet to be revealed, the complete list of rewards in the Showcase Mode is currently available.

WWE 2K23 players can obtain some interesting rewards by completing the Showcase Mode

As such, there are 16 matches that are part of WWE 2K23's Showcase Mode, so completing all of them will most likely take a fair amount of time for players.

Showcase Match 1: One of a Kind

ECW One Night Stand Arena (2006)

2006 John Cena

2006 Rob Van Dam

2006 version of the WWE Championship Belt

Showcase Match 2: The Gold Medal Debut

Smackdown Arena (2006)

2002 John Cena

2002 Kurt Angle

Showcase Match 3: Dead Man Walking

Vengeance Arena (2003)

2003 U Can’t See Me Entrance

2003 Undertaker (Big Bad)

Showcase Match 4: An Iconic Wrestlemania

Wrestlemania 34 Arena (2018)

2018 John Cena

2018 Undertaker

Showcase Match 5: Time to Play the Game

Night of Champions Arena (2008)

2008 John Cena

2008 Triple H

Showcase Match 6: A Phenomenal Clash

Summerslam Arena (2016)

2016 John Cena

2016 AJ Styles

Showcase Match 7: Masterfully Manipulated

Summerslam Arena (2006)

2006 John Cena

2006 Edge

2006 Lita

Showcase Match 8: A Revolutionary Cashing In

Elimination Chamber Arena (2006)

2006 John Cena

2006 Edge

2006 Lita

Showcase Match 9: Greatness Acknowledged

Summerslam Arena (2021)

2021 John Cena

2021 Roman Reigns

Showcase Match 10: One-on-One with The Great One

Wrestlemania 28 Arena (2012)

2012 John Cena

2012 The Rock

Showcase Match 11: Suplex – Rinse – Repeat

Summerslam Arena (2014)

2014 John Cena

2014 Brock Lesnar

Showcase Match 12: Breaking the Chains

Backlash Arena (2003)

2003 John Cena

2003 Brock Lesnar

2003 version of the WWE Championship Belt

Showcase Match 13: The Animal’s Rage

Summerslam Arena (2008)

2008 John Cena

2008 Batista

Showcase Match 14: The Viper Strikes

Hell in a Cell Arena (2009)

2009 John Cena

2009 Randy Orton

Showcase Match 15: Pick John Cena’s Opponent!

Super Cena Character

Showcase Match 16: Council of Legends: John Cena vs Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Hulk Hogan vs Bruno Sammartino

Bruno Sammartino

Hulk Hogan

As mentioned above, John Cena is featured heavily throughout the game's Showcase Mode. Interestingly, this mode is also the best possible way for WWE 2K23 players to unlock heritage versions of other popular wrestlers such as Batista and Rob Van Dam.

In addition to the Showcase Mode, there are some interesting alternatives in the form of MyGM that WWE 2K23 players can engage with. Fans can dive right into the action on March 17, 2023, when the game is launched globally across all announced platforms.

