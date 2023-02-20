Every John Cena match featured in WWE 2K23 Showcase Mode

John Cena is the cover star of the much-anticipated WWE 2K23 video game. It will be his first cover star appearance since WWE 2K15, ending an eight-year wait in the process.

Cena will also be the star of the iconic WWE 2K Showcase mode in WWE 2K23. His career will be shown in a great package that runs through all the highs and lows of a two-decade association with WWE. Players will be able to play as him in a wide variety of matches.

Naturally, fans want to know which contests of The Champ's illustrious career have made the cut. If you want to prepare yourself for WWE 2K23's Showcase mode, read on to find out.

The following is the full list of matches in John Cena's Showcase Mode in the order they happened.

John Cena vs. Kurt Angle (Kurt Angle Open Challenge), SmackDown, June 27, 2002

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, Backlash 2003

John Cena vs. The Undertaker, Vengeance 2003

John Cena vs. Edge, New Year's Revolution 2006

John Cena vs. Rob Van Dam, ECW One Night Stand 2006

John Cena vs. Edge, SummerSlam 2006

John Cena vs. Triple H, Night of Champions 2008

John Cena vs. Batista, SummerSlam 2008

John Cena vs. Randy Orton, Hell in a Cell 2009

John Cena vs. The Rock, WrestleMania 28

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, SummerSlam 2014

John Cena vs. AJ Styles, SummerSlam 2016

John Cena vs. The Undertaker, WrestleMania 34

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns, SummerSlam 2021

That is a great catalog of contests that show The Franchise Player at his very best and at his lowest point. We applaud WWE and 2K for their choices and can't wait to run through the exhibition.

John Cena's thoughts on being the WWE 2K23 cover star

John Cena was thrilled to be announced as the official cover star of WWE 2K23. He expressed his delight in a tweet and stated that he was excited to see players get their hands on the game.

"Honored to be on the cover of @WWE @WWEgames #WWE2K23 for the second time! The new game certainly brings a new meaning to “career mode.” Excited for every player to take this journey!"

Cena will be one of the highest-rated superstars in the game. Although he won't be the 97-rated monster we have seen in the past, he will still be a viable character. We can't wait to dish out some AAs real soon!

