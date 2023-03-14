What are the WWE 2K23 locker codes for March 2023?

Like previous 2K entries, players will periodically find locker codes for WWE 2K23. This list will update as more of them come to light, as well as how to unlock these codes and what they do. Some of these rewards might also be available in other places in the game, so you could unlock the reward before using the code.

These locker codes might also have expiration dates, which we will list. Previous rewards have given WWE 2K23 players various rarity cards for MyFaction, and even a few card packs to open. It’s always worth it to keep an eye out for these.

What can you unlock with locker codes in WWE 2K23 for March 2023?

WWE 2K23’s MyFaction mode is a way for players to control classic and modern WWE Superstars with a variety of special powers and abilities that you won’t see in the basic modes of the game.

You can build a faction of your favorites and pit them against other players or the AI as you play the game. Locker codes allow you to get potentially powerful cards without spending money.

If you purchased one of the deluxe bundles of the game, you would also receive some other powerful cards, such as Bad Bunny or Prototype John Cena. In the past, players have received Emerald Triple H, Gold Randy Orton, Emerald Drew McIntyre, and a free pack whenever a new series of cards comes out.

Here are all the current codes in WWE 2K23.

Current codes

UPUPDOWNDOWN: Emerald Tyler Breeze (Manager Series) (Unlocks after finishing MyGM Mode)

As time passes, more locker codes will be available in WWE 2K23. These cards are often spectacular and can represent the looks and styles of characters that aren’t available anywhere else in this game. Luckily, it’s straightforward to use these codes in-game.

Redeem MyFaction codes

Open MyFaction on the main menu

Open “Locker Codes,” and open this menu as well

Type the proper code in

That’s all there is to it! There are some fantastic cards in the MyFaction mode, as players have already spotted the Action Figure John Cena card that can be unlocked in the game. While there aren’t many codes available now, this will change as more card packs are revealed, or perhaps for Premium Live Events.

As more locker codes are revealed for March 2023 in WWE 2K23, we will update this article with what the code is, what they reward players and any known expiration date. If you’re a fan of the MyFaction mode, this is something to watch. You can find our review of WWE’s latest game here.

Poll : 0 votes