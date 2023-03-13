WWE 2K23: Pre-order bonus, all editions, platforms, and more

WWE 2K23 is slowly gearing up for its launch, and fans are eager to dip their toes into this year's iteration of the franchise. Developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K, the upcoming game brings a plethora of features, with players being able to purchase different editions.

WWE 2K23 is the tenth iteration under the WWE 2K umbrella and will be arriving in less than a week's time. Boasting "a deep roster of playable characters from throughout the WWE Universe," the title includes a 2K Showcase encompassing the two-decade-long career of John Cena, the high octane debut of WarGames, a more expansive MyGM, and plenty more.

Players can also get their hands on three-day early access to all the content if they own certain editions of the title. This article jots down all the available information regarding which platforms WWE 2K23 will be available for, as well as the different editions and their offerings.

Everything you need to know about WWE 2K23, its editions, and offerings

WWE 2K23 is slated to be released on Friday, March 17, 2023. The title will be available on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X|S, and Windows. Players can already pre-order the title which will land them the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack content that will provide them with the playable Bad Bunny character and Ruby tier MyFACTION card.

The Icon Edition will feature:

All of the Deluxe Edition perks (3-Day Early Access, Season Pass, Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack)

Ruthless Aggression Pack

The available editions of WWE 2K23 and their offerings are as follows:

Standard Edition

Base game

The Bad Bunny Bonus Pack (if pre-order is availed)

Icon Edition

The Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

Ruthless Aggression Pack: This will provide players with throwback versions of John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, and Brock Lesnar, along with the WrestleMania 22 arena and the John Cena Legacy Championship

Season Pass: This will provide players with all 5 post-launch DLC character packs, the MyRISE Mega-Boost pack, with 200 additional Attribute Points, and the Supercharger pack which unlocks all base-game WWE Legends and throwback arenas. The developers have stated that the release timing of the DLC content will be announced sometime in the future.

Bonus MyFACTION Content: This will provide players with a John Cena EVO card, Emerald-tier Bianca Belair, and Gold-tier Asuka and Edge cards, plus 3 Basic Day 1 MyFACTION card packs

Icon Edition Bonus Pack: This will provide players with a Paul Heyman Emerald tier Manager MyFACTION Card and 3 Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs.

3-Day Early Access

Deluxe Edition

Base game

The Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

Season Pass

Bonus MyFACTION Content

3-Day Early Access

The developers have also announced that WWE 2K23 will locally support up to four players, with online gameplay supporting up to eight players. Sportskeeda's review coverage for the title will be out soon, and fans can check it out before deciding on which edition to buy.

