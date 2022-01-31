Backstage update on Bad Bunny’s WWE future following Royal Rumble appearance

Bad Bunny made his WWE return last night at the 2022 Royal Rumble, participating in the Men's Rumble match.

But does this mean that Bad Bunny is once again on the road to WrestleMania with WWE two years in a row?

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, that isn't the case. Bad Bunny has concerts scheduled in Miami on both nights of WrestleMania, so it would practically be impossible for him to appear on the show.

Bad Bunny took an F-5 from Brock Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble

Bad Bunny put on quite a show last night in the Men's Royal Rumble match, which not only saw him eliminate Sheamus from the match, he also took an F-5 from The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

Johnson went on to state in his report that WWE management views Bad Bunny as part of the company and that he's allowed to "drop in to be involved anytime he'd like to do something and the schedules allow it to happen."

The appearance doesn't seem to have been a last-minute decision either, as Johnson stated that Bad Bunny was "quietly training" for his Rumble match last week. This might mean the deal for Bad Bunny to appear in the match was probably locked down a couple of weeks ago.

While it's unknown if fans will see Bad Bunny in a WWE ring again, it's interesting to wonder if the former WWE 24/7 Champion has had his last match with the company.

