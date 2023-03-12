WWE 2K23: All editions overview and which one should players get

WWE 2K23’s release is almost imminent and will bring a host of exciting content for players. While there are plenty of additions, the developers have been quite flexible with the offerings players can get.
2K Sports has followed a pattern of offering different editions to players, which all come at different price points. Naturally, every edition differs from the rest in terms of what’s on offer and how much they cost. WWE 2K23 will be no different, with three different versions.
Let’s look at the different editions that will be available to the users. Given that each has a different price point, analyzing the contents will enable players to make the perfect choice.
WWE 2K23’s different editions ensure that players with different tastes can meet their demands
There are three available editions that WWE 2K23 players can pick from.
- Standard Edition
- Deluxe Edition
- Icon Edition.
Before analyzing which one to pick, let’s look at what each edition offers and their cost.
Standard Edition
This is the base game that unlocks on March 17.
Deluxe Edition
This includes the base game and comes with an early access period that begins on March 14. It also has the following additional content for WWE 2K23 players:
- Season Pass Access (5x DLC)
- MyRISE Mega-Boost
- SuperCharger
- 1x Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card
- 1x Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card
- 1x Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card
- 1x Gold Edge MyFACTION Card
- 3x Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs
Icon Edition
The WWE 2K23 Icon Edition is the most premium experience players can get from the game. It comes with a host of additional benefits.
Ruthless Aggression Content:
- Playable Prototype Cena
- 1x Prototype Cena MyFACTION Card
- Playable Leviathan Batista
- Playable Throwback Randy Orton
- Playable Throwback Brock Lesnar
- John Cena Legacy Championship Belt
- WrestleMania 22 Arena
Icon Edition Content:
- 1x Emerald Paul Heyman Manager MyFACTION Card
- 3x Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs
These are the extra content on top of all the Base and Deluxe Edition offerings.
Which edition offers the best value?
The Base Edition of the game begins at $69.99 for PC and current-gen consoles. Those on the old-gen consoles can get the same content at $10 cheaper; however, this edition offers only the game and is a good pick for casual players.
Those looking to play religiously should opt for the Deluxe Edition. It might be pricey at $99.99, but the additional content is worth it. Those playing the game can easily extract all the content being offered, even for the additional price they pay.