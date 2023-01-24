When does the WWE 2K23 Deluxe edition pre-sale start?

Wrestling fans are revved up after the latest announcement regarding WWE 2K23.

Speaking of its predecessor, 2K22 was a massive success compared to the disappointing performance of 2K20. According to GameSensor, the 2022 version sold more than 50,000 copies in just a month on Steam. Digital launch sales were 390% higher than 2K20, and the overall game sales were double that of its previous release. It remains to be seen if the next game beats the record.

The 11th installment of the game will hit the stores way before WrestleMania, as it is rumored to be slated for an April release.

2K23 will officially be released on March 17. It will be available in four editions: Standard, Cross-Gen, Deluxe, and Icon. Each edition carries different features and bonuses, with Icon being the costliest due to additional card packs.

Speaking of the generally sought-after WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition, this version carries 3-day early access much like the Icon edition.

Those who pre-order the game could be treated to 2K23 action as early as March 14th. You can purchase the game by clicking on the link here.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition has a variety of epic MyFaction cards. It contains Ruby John Cena Evo Card, Gold Edge and Gold Asuka Cards, as well as Emerald Bianca Belair.

It also features the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which contains Bad Bunny as a playable wrestler and you also get the Ruby tier MyFACTION card. Additionally, three Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs are provided to boost the gameplay.

Depending on the console you prefer and the mode of gameplay (online or hard copy), WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition will cost around $70 USD to $90 USD.

WWE 2K23: Which characters might miss out from featuring in the game despite being on the roster

A total of 45 superstars have been confirmed for the upcoming 2K game. The numbers could exceed well over 200 with DLCs and updates. However, due to the late arrivals of some superstars in 2022, 2K23 might miss out on some stars.

Bronson Reed, Mia Yim, Emma (Tenille Dashwood), Alexa Bliss (Demon version), Uncle Howdy, Sarah Logan (Valhalla version), and Tegan Nox may not be in the game. They might be added later as downloadable content. The same could be the case for the stable Legado Del Fantasma.

The official WWE 2K23 roster hasn’t been disclosed yet. Nonetheless, expect team battles to take precedence in the game as Survivor Series WarGames mode makes a grand debut to add to the action.

