When does the WWE 2K23 pre-order start?

Multiple rumors were being made surrounding WWE 2K23 and its developments in recent months before it was officially announced, and it looks like fans don't have to wait long to preorder.

WWE 2K has seen multiple changes and progress throughout the years ever since its inception. Some ups and downs were encountered during the process, but it still got fans excited, especially regarding the new additions to every new game. Multiple legends have been featured on the cover, including Rey Mysterio, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and more. This year is one that many fans are familiar with.

Ahead of Monday Night RAW's 30th Anniversary show, it was announced on January 23, 2023, that WWE 2K23 is now available for pre-order. Those who pre-order the game will also have early access and can play the game by March 14 before its official release three days later on March 17.

This year's superstar featured on the cover is none other than John Cena, with three stunning covers depending on the variation of the game. WWE 2K23's Icon Edition includes a Bad Bunny bonus pack, deluxe edition content, and even Ruthless Aggression content which features a young OVW-era of Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and more.

The Deluxe Edition of the game also contains the Bad Bunny bonus pack and deluxe edition content, but not the ruthless aggression content. Meanwhile, the Standard Edition only has the Bad Bunny pack. The Cross-Gen Digital Edition of WWE 2K23 also has pre-order bonus content containing the Bad Bunny Pack.

John Cena's reaction after the announcement of WWE 2K23 pre-order

The 16-time world champion becoming the cover of the game is not exactly a secret, as the superstar himself even dropped a hint and there were even reports of him filming the commercial with a fellow star. Still, the showcase is truly an entertaining one in itself.

This year's WWE 2K commercial portrays John Cena as his notable "You Can't See Me" character as he was invisible in the first half of the clip. Celebrities like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul also made an appearance, along with WWE stars Austin Theory and Triple H.

After pre-orders for this year's game were announced, the Cenation leader expressed his thoughts about being on the cover and shared his excitement for the game.

"Honored to be on the cover of @WWE @WWEgames #WWE2K23 for the second time! The new game certainly brings a new meaning to “career mode.” Excited for every player to take this journey!" John Cena tweeted.

