Potential WWE WrestleMania 39 contest featuring John Cena - Reports

Former 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena is a household name that draws casual and lapsed fans to tune in to the programming. He's a beloved industry veteran who now seemingly has an opponent locked in for WrestleMania 39.

There were rumors that he would be facing internet sensation Logan Paul at The Showcase of the Immortals, with the Impaulsive podcast host claiming he asked Triple H for the bout.However, it seems to be out of the picture as a new report suggests that Cena may be facing a current champion.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is often compared to John Cena as the former has a similar character to that of Cena from the latter's early days. On the latest episode of RAW, Theory teased the feud in a promo segment, using the phrase "The Champ is here!" slogan synonymous with the leader of the Cenation.

A report by Fightful Select states:

Theory was originally scheduled to main event the Toronto live event that night in a cage match with Seth Rollins. However, Theory was pulled from that show to travel to Tampa, where he was set to film a segment with John Cena. We aren't told if that was to be digital, for future use, for 2K, but the segment was filmed. [H/T: Fightful Select]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC John Cena vs Theory at Wrestlemania 39? John Cena vs Theory at Wrestlemania 39? 👀 https://t.co/JyVJy2H9Wi

It was even rumored last year that The Champ would be penciled in for a bout against Theory when Cena returned to celebrate 20-Years with the Stamford-based company.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

John Cena's status for WWE WrestleMania 39

BNN @BKongNash

#WWERAW Austin Theory is saying “the champ is here”. Maybe setting up a match with John Cena at Wrestlemania 39? Austin Theory is saying “the champ is here”. Maybe setting up a match with John Cena at Wrestlemania 39?#WWERAW https://t.co/sUJRwBmsRq

It was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer that Cena will be in Australia throughout February and March, filming the movie “Ricky Stanicky.” The film is a comedy that will also star Zac Efron.

John Cena is a very busy Hollywood actor at this point in his career, but he always finds time for WWE every now and again.

His potential bout against Theory is a totally plausible one considering he can show up on The Grandest Stage and deliver an impromptu bout much like his bout against The Undertaker back at WWE's WrestleMania 34 event.

It isn't clear which way Triple H and creative are heading. However, a bout between Theory and Cena will be an interesting addition to the WrestleManai 39 match card that might just be the most compelling in recent times.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : Who would you like to see John Cena face on The Showcase of the Immortals this year? Austin Theory Logan Paul (comment below if you have another name in mind) 0 votes