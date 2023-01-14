WWE SmackDown Results: Bloodline takes out former Universal Champ; big upset in title match - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (January 13, 2023)

WWE SmackDown kicked off with an Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Braun Strowman.

WWE SmackDown Results (January 13, 2023): Gunther (c) vs. Braun Strowman - WWE Intercontinental Championship match

Strowman was in control early on and sent Gunther to the floor before chasing him and running him into the barricades. After a break, the champ went after Strowman's arm and smacked it around before stomping on it and trying for a wrist lock.

Strowman fought out of it, but Kaiser and Vinci came in for cheap shots from the apron. Braun fought them off and hit a powerslam on the champ before getting a near fall.

They traded lariats before Gunther came back with some strikes and hit the Powerbomb before getting the win.

Result: Gunther def. Braun Strowman to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Grade: B

Sami Zayn was entering the Bloodline locker room, but only Paul Heyman was there.

Heyman said that Roman Reigns was allowing Sami to beat KO on his own.

Do you want some Bloodline magic in your home? Get official merchandise at !

Rey Mysterio was out next and talked about being around family during the holidays. He added that Dominik tried to ruin his Christmas and was now walking around like a criminal, which breaks Rey's heart.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett came out, and Kross was taunting Rey, calling him a bad father.

Rey attacked Kross, but Scarlett interfered, allowing Karrion to lock the Kross Jacket.

WWE @WWE



gets what's coming to him after insulting



#SmackDown "At the end of the day, who do you hate more..." @realKILLERkross gets what's coming to him after insulting @reymysterio "At the end of the day, who do you hate more..."@realKILLERkross gets what's coming to him after insulting @reymysterio! #SmackDown https://t.co/BU8U7yfcfs

Backstage, Liv Morgan was talking about her chances at winning the Royal Rumble before Raquel Rodriguez came in and got slapped by her before they booked a match for later.

Tegan Nox vs. Xia Li on SmackDown

Li took Nox down early on before Nox came back with an uppercut and a big slam. Xia Li got a senton and a slam before locking in the rear chin lock. Nox broke out of the hold and got the Shiniest Wizard before picking up the win.

Result: Tegan Nox def. Xia Li

Grade: C

If you're interested in sports betting, the Buffalo Bills play the Miami Dolphins this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Bray Wyatt was out next on SmackDown and sat down on a rocking chair in the ring. He said he was the Eater of Worlds and Uncle Howdy before telling LA Knight that he should run when the lights go out.

Kevin Owens was being interviewed backstage when Sami Zayn came in to ask him why he was ruining his life.

KO said that Roman was using him and Sami denied it before saying he would deal with him tonight.

Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown

Raquel got a big boot early before sending Morgan over the ropes. Back in the ring, Raquel tackled Liv before Morgan looked like she was smashing her head into the turnbuckles to hype herself up.

Raquel was sent outside before Liv drove her into the ring post and the steel steps. Liv brought a table out and set Raquel up on it before trying for a dive, but the latter got away in time.

Liv tried for a big dive but was swatted out of the sky before Raquel got a powerbomb in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez def. Liv Morgan

Grade: B

Sonya Deville wanted a rematch against Charlotte Flair, but Adam Pearce said he wouldn't be able to set it up for her.

After the break, we saw Sonya and Charlotte in a backstage brawl, and officials separated the two.

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Before the match, Owens went for a handshake, and Sami shoved him away. KO took Sami down and unloaded on him before Zayn rolled out of the ring. Sami set KO up for a big dive on the outside before he was sent into the barricades.

Owens was dropped on the apron before he hit a big frog splash for a near fall. Owens got a brainbuster off the ropes before they started exchanging strikes in the middle of the ring.

WWE @WWE



and



With the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion



#SmackDown THIS IS A FIGHT! @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight are NOT holding back!With the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns watching, who will leave tonight on top? THIS IS A FIGHT! 👊@SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight are NOT holding back! With the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns watching, who will leave tonight on top? #SmackDown https://t.co/Gd8greag4i

Owens was in the corner, and Sami was setting up for the Helluva Kick before The Usos and Solo Sikoa attacked KO. Owens took the 1D before The Usos cleared the announce desk, and Solo Sikoa took him down with the Samoan Spike and laid him on the desk.

Result: D.N.F

Sami was confused before Solo Sikoa ran on the barricades and put Owens through the announce desk before SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got a big title match to kick off WWE SmackDown while the Bloodline continued its reign of terror against Kevin Owens.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes