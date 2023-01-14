Bray Wyatt makes startling confession about the identity of Uncle Howdy on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt has admitted that he is Uncle Howdy tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Over the past several weeks, the identity of Uncle Howdy has been one of the biggest mysteries in WWE. Many fans thought that Bray Wyatt was behind the mask. Even LA Knight, who Howdy ambushed, believed him to be Wyatt.

However, a couple of weeks ago, fans were shocked to see Uncle Howdy make a live appearance on SmackDown. To confuse things further, the masked entity appeared again on the blue brand last week. This time, he walked into the ring and delivered a Sister Abigail to Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt appeared on SmackDown tonight to address the situation. He looked like his old self and even sat on a rocking chair in the ring.

Wyatt said that he forgot who he was and who made him in the first place. He then continued that all it took was a push to remind himself that he was the Eater of Worlds and that he was Uncle Howdy.

He ended the segment by saying that LA Knight should run when the lights go out at Royal Rumble.

LA Knight didn't make an appearance tonight to confront Bray. However, he will be at the Royal Rumble to face the Eater of Worlds in a Pitch Black Match.

