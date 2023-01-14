"I'm pretty fed up with his bullsh*t" - Rey Mysterio finally breaks silence about his son ahead of Royal Rumble announcement

Legendary luchador Rey Mysterio finally expressed his emotions regarding his son Dominik Mysterio as he announced his appearance in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Rey spoke about his issues over the holidays, with Dominik trying to ruin Christmas. The WWE legend did not care about his son during Christmas, as he called the cops on Dom and got him arrested when he tried to ruin the holiday.

Mysterio cut a promo on the blue brand, claiming he tried to ignore his son and was done with his nonsense. He also asserted to win the Royal Rumble for the second time in his career.

"I'm pretty fed up with his bullsh*t," he said.

However, Rey's promo was cut short when Karrion Kross and Scarlett entered the ring to confront the luchador.

Kross asked Rey Mysterio if he hated Dom for not living up to his standards or himself for failing Dominik as a father. The WWE legend, enraged with fuel, attacked The Doomwalker, but Scarlet tripped him up before he could master the 619 finisher on the latter.

The 37-year-old trapped Mysterio in the Kross Jacket, choking out the legend. Later on, SmackDown, WWE announced that Rey Mysterio would face Karrion Kross in a one-on-one match two weeks from now.

What did you think of Mysterio's promo on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes